Adam Svensson betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

In his last five appearances, Svensson has an average finish of 42nd.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Over his last five events, Svensson has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five events.

Adam Svensson has averaged 295.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Svensson is averaging -0.844 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.