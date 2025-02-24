PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Svensson betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    In his most recent competition at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Adam Svensson concluded the weekend at 5-under, good for a 59th-place finish. He competes in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Feb. 27 - March 2 seeking better results.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Over his last four trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Svensson has an average score of even-par, with an average finish of 39th.
    • In 2024, Svensson missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Eckroat posted an average driving distance of 292.3 (45th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (sixth).

    Svensson's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/2024MC70-75+3
    2/23/20234970-66-69-74-1
    2/24/2022969-65-71-73-2
    2/28/20195972-64-72-75+3

    Svensson's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Svensson has an average finish of 42nd.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Svensson has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five events.
    • Adam Svensson has averaged 295.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson is averaging -0.844 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Svensson has an average of 0.945 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Svensson .

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.059 last season (95th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.4 yards) ranked 128th, while his 65.7% driving accuracy average ranked 41st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Svensson ranked 32nd on TOUR with an average of 0.344 per round. Additionally, he ranked 90th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.55%.
    • On the greens, Svensson's -0.447 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 172nd on TOUR last season, and his 29.21 putts-per-round average ranked 121st. He broke par 20.56% of the time (179th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance128297.4295.1
    Greens in Regulation %9067.55%71.57%
    Putts Per Round12129.2130.2
    Par Breakers17920.56%19.93%
    Bogey Avoidance6313.66%12.09%

    Svensson's best finishes

    • Svensson teed off in 31 tournaments last season, collecting two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 31 events, he made the cut 23 times, a success rate of 74.2%.
    • Last season Svensson had his best performance at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished seventh with a score of 12-under (six shots back of the winner).
    • Svensson accumulated 601 points last season, which ranked him 75th in the FedExCup standings.

    Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.425.
    • Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.894.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best mark last season was at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.027.
    • At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Svensson delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.881, which was his best last season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.902) at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee950.059-0.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green320.3440.884
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green580.1451.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting172-0.447-0.844
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1010.1000.945

    Svensson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-75+3--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-80+15--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4966-72-69-77E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5766-73-68-73E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5169-75-77-67E7
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4472-66-70-72-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4772-70-73-76+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship4370-69-70-69-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2470-71-68-70-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5172-68-69-70-17
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2772-73-76-72+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open5673-70-74-75+129
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1671-64-63-68-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-72E--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3464-67-72-69-1218
    July 25-283M Open3767-69-66-75-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship768-65-66-69-1280
    September 12-15Procore Championship1371-69-71-68-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2560-69-71-71-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC67-73-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4672-72-67-65-4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3970-68-71-68-11--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic5370-71-70-68-3--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3070-65-69-67-924
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC71-71-70-4--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-72+2--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open3669-66-71-71-717
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld5971-66-71-71-55

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.