Adam Svensson betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
In his most recent competition at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Adam Svensson concluded the weekend at 5-under, good for a 59th-place finish. He competes in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Feb. 27 - March 2 seeking better results.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Over his last four trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Svensson has an average score of even-par, with an average finish of 39th.
- In 2024, Svensson missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
- En route to his victory last year, Eckroat posted an average driving distance of 292.3 (45th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (sixth).
Svensson's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|2/23/2023
|49
|70-66-69-74
|-1
|2/24/2022
|9
|69-65-71-73
|-2
|2/28/2019
|59
|72-64-72-75
|+3
Svensson's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Svensson has an average finish of 42nd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Svensson has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five events.
- Adam Svensson has averaged 295.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson is averaging -0.844 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Svensson has an average of 0.945 in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.059 last season (95th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.4 yards) ranked 128th, while his 65.7% driving accuracy average ranked 41st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Svensson ranked 32nd on TOUR with an average of 0.344 per round. Additionally, he ranked 90th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.55%.
- On the greens, Svensson's -0.447 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 172nd on TOUR last season, and his 29.21 putts-per-round average ranked 121st. He broke par 20.56% of the time (179th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|128
|297.4
|295.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|90
|67.55%
|71.57%
|Putts Per Round
|121
|29.21
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|179
|20.56%
|19.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|63
|13.66%
|12.09%
Svensson's best finishes
- Svensson teed off in 31 tournaments last season, collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 31 events, he made the cut 23 times, a success rate of 74.2%.
- Last season Svensson had his best performance at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished seventh with a score of 12-under (six shots back of the winner).
- Svensson accumulated 601 points last season, which ranked him 75th in the FedExCup standings.
Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.425.
- Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.894.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best mark last season was at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.027.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Svensson delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.881, which was his best last season. That ranked third in the field.
- Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.902) at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|0.059
|-0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.344
|0.884
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|58
|0.145
|1.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|172
|-0.447
|-0.844
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|0.100
|0.945
Svensson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-80
|+15
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|66-72-69-77
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-68-73
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|69-75-77-67
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|72-66-70-72
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|72-70-73-76
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|70-69-70-69
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|70-71-68-70
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|72-68-69-70
|-1
|7
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|72-73-76-72
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-70-74-75
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|71-64-63-68
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|64-67-72-69
|-12
|18
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|67-69-66-75
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|68-65-66-69
|-12
|80
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|71-69-71-68
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|60-69-71-71
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|72-72-67-65
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|39
|70-68-71-68
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|53
|70-71-70-68
|-3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-65-69-67
|-9
|24
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-71-70
|-4
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|36
|69-66-71-71
|-7
|17
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|59
|71-66-71-71
|-5
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
