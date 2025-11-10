Seamus Power betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Seamus Power of Ireland plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 09, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Seamus Power won this tournament in 2023, shooting 19-under at Port Royal Golf Course. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set on reclaiming the title at the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Power's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T23
|72-68-70-65
|-9
|2023
|1
|65-65-65-70
|-19
|2022
|T12
|67-70-70-67
|-10
|2021
|T37
|69-74-68-69
|-4
|2020
|T31
|70-67-72-66
|-9
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Power's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 9-under.
- Power's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he won at 19-under.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Power's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T27
|68-66-67-70
|-17
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|59
|70-70-68-72
|-4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|72-68-67-73
|-8
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T47
|71-69-70-74
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|69-67-69-71
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|67-66-68-70
|-13
|23.955
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|67-66-68-75
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|73-67-69-73
|+2
|4.600
Power's recent performances
- Power's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 27th at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished at 17-under.
- Power has an average of 0.425 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.254 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Power has averaged 0.027 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|0.045
|0.425
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|84
|0.082
|-0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|75
|0.048
|-0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.245
|0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.069
|0.027
Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.045 (96th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranked 112th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Power sported a 0.082 mark that ranked 84th on TOUR. He ranked 57th with a 68.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Power delivered a -0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23.
- Power has earned 279 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 130th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
