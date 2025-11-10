PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Seamus Power betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Seamus Power of Ireland plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 09, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Seamus Power of Ireland plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 09, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Seamus Power won this tournament in 2023, shooting 19-under at Port Royal Golf Course. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set on reclaiming the title at the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Power at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Power's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2372-68-70-65-9
    2023165-65-65-70-19
    2022T1267-70-70-67-10
    2021T3769-74-68-69-4
    2020T3170-67-72-66-9

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Power's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Power's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he won at 19-under.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Power's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2768-66-67-70-17--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah Championship5970-70-68-72-4--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4872-68-67-73-8--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4771-69-70-74-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4469-67-69-71-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2867-66-68-70-1323.955
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC74-73+7--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4467-66-68-75-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC73-71E--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5973-67-69-73+24.600

    Power's recent performances

    • Power's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 27th at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished at 17-under.
    • Power has an average of 0.425 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.254 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Power has averaged 0.027 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Power's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee960.0450.425
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green840.082-0.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green750.048-0.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.2450.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Total118-0.0690.027

    Power's advanced stats and rankings

    • Power posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.045 (96th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranked 112th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Power sported a 0.082 mark that ranked 84th on TOUR. He ranked 57th with a 68.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Power delivered a -0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23.
    • Power has earned 279 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 130th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

