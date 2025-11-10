Camilo Villegas betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Villegas had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 10-under.

Villegas has an average of -0.868 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.254 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Villegas has an average of 0.062 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.