PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
39M AGO

Camilo Villegas betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Camilo Villegas finished tied for 47th at 5-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Villegas at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Villegas' recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4772-68-66-73-5
    2023T5468-68-73-69-6
    2022T3477-65-69-68-5
    2021T5572-71-71-71+1

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Villegas' most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 47th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Villegas' best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 34th at 5-under.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Villegas' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipW/D79+7--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipW/D73+2--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3671-66-70-72-5--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-77+5--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC79-69+4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-72+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5368-69-67-70-106.325
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3366-66-69-73-1019.563
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6768-68-74-70-83.150
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenW/D71+1--

    Villegas' recent performances

    • Villegas had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 10-under.
    • Villegas has an average of -0.868 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.254 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Villegas has an average of 0.062 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Villegas has averaged -0.659 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee173-0.725-0.868
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green980.010-0.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green880.0040.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.0830.401
    Average Strokes Gained: Total156-0.627-0.659

    Villegas' advanced stats and rankings

    • Villegas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.725 (173rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.9 yards ranked 166th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas sported a 0.010 mark that ranked 98th on TOUR. He ranked 153rd with a 64.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Villegas delivered a 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranked 98th by breaking par 22.05% of the time.
    • Villegas has earned 150 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 164th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Jackson Suber betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    As last change looms, these DP World Tour players are projected to earn TOUR cards

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Trevor Cone betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    World Wide Technology Championship

    1

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -29
    R4
    -9

    -29

    1

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -29
    R4
    -9

    T2

    Chad Ramey
    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -7

    -27

    T2

    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Sami Valimaki
    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -8

    -27

    T2

    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Garrick Higgo
    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -4

    -26

    T4

    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Trevor Cone
    USA
    T. Cone
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -6

    -26

    T4

    USA
    T. Cone
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -8

    -25

    T6

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -8
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW