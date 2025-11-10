Camilo Villegas betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Camilo Villegas finished tied for 47th at 5-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Villegas' recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T47
|72-68-66-73
|-5
|2023
|T54
|68-68-73-69
|-6
|2022
|T34
|77-65-69-68
|-5
|2021
|T55
|72-71-71-71
|+1
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Villegas' most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 47th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Villegas' best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 34th at 5-under.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Villegas' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|W/D
|79
|+7
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T36
|71-66-70-72
|-5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|79-69
|+4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T53
|68-69-67-70
|-10
|6.325
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|66-66-69-73
|-10
|19.563
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T67
|68-68-74-70
|-8
|3.150
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|71
|+1
|--
Villegas' recent performances
- Villegas had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 10-under.
- Villegas has an average of -0.868 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.254 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas has an average of 0.062 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas has averaged -0.659 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|173
|-0.725
|-0.868
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|0.010
|-0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|88
|0.004
|0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.083
|0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-0.627
|-0.659
Villegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Villegas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.725 (173rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.9 yards ranked 166th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas sported a 0.010 mark that ranked 98th on TOUR. He ranked 153rd with a 64.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Villegas delivered a 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranked 98th by breaking par 22.05% of the time.
- Villegas has earned 150 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 164th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.