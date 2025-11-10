PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Will Chandler betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Will Chandler of the United States chips on the seventh green during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 23, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Will Chandler has not competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set on making a strong debut at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Chandler at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • This is Chandler's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Chandler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2766-71-67-67-17--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC69-78+5--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT5569-71-70-71-7--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT7073-70-73-74+2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-76+10--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-81+9--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2471-67-73-67-221.622
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-69-4--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC78-84+22--

    Chandler's recent performances

    • Chandler had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 2-under.
    • Chandler has an average of -0.044 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.584 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Chandler has averaged -1.509 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Chandler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee124-0.088-0.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green175-0.931-0.584
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green860.010-0.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.252-0.851
    Average Strokes Gained: Total172-1.261-1.509

    Chandler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Chandler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.088 (124th) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranked 112th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Chandler sported a -0.931 mark that ranked 175th on TOUR. He ranked 163rd with a 63.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Chandler delivered a -0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which placed him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranked 173rd by breaking par 19.48% of the time.
    • Chandler has accumulated 165 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2025, ranking 159th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Chandler as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

