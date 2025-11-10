Vince Whaley betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
Vince Whaley of the United States hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the third round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 08, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Vince Whaley finished tied for fifth at 14-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set on another strong showing in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Whaley's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T5
|67-68-67-68
|-14
|2022
|T7
|66-67-68-72
|-11
|2021
|MC
|70-76
|+4
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Whaley's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 14-under.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Whaley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T17
|64-69-68-68
|-19
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T37
|68-70-70-67
|-9
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T60
|72-69-76-69
|+2
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T3
|67-67-68-67
|-19
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T38
|74-69-71-68
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T74
|66-71-71-77
|+5
|2.550
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T57
|67-70-69-69
|-9
|5.300
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T4
|67-67-70-70
|-6
|72.500
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|69-67-68-70
|-10
|19.563
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T32
|68-69-69-68
|-14
|24.250
Whaley's recent performances
- Whaley has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 19-under.
- Whaley has an average of -0.078 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.367 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley has averaged 0.641 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|0.037
|-0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.065
|-0.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|37
|0.178
|0.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.265
|0.680
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.415
|0.641
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.037 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.8 yards ranked 41st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sported a -0.065 mark that ranked 114th on TOUR. He ranked 55th with a 68.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Whaley delivered a 0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranked 67th by breaking par 22.58% of the time.
- Whaley has earned 404 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 101st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.