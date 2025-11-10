PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
37M AGO

Vince Whaley betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Vince Whaley of the United States hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the third round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 08, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Vince Whaley finished tied for fifth at 14-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set on another strong showing in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Whaley at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Whaley's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T567-68-67-68-14
    2022T766-67-68-72-11
    2021MC70-76+4

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Whaley's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Whaley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1764-69-68-68-19--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3768-70-70-67-9--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT6072-69-76-69+2--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT367-67-68-67-19--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3874-69-71-68-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT7466-71-71-77+52.550
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5767-70-69-69-95.300
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT467-67-70-70-672.500
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3369-67-68-70-1019.563
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3268-69-69-68-1424.250

    Whaley's recent performances

    • Whaley has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 19-under.
    • Whaley has an average of -0.078 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.367 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Whaley has averaged 0.641 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1000.037-0.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.065-0.367
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green370.1780.407
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.2650.680
    Average Strokes Gained: Total620.4150.641

    Whaley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Whaley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.037 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.8 yards ranked 41st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sported a -0.065 mark that ranked 114th on TOUR. He ranked 55th with a 68.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Whaley delivered a 0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranked 67th by breaking par 22.58% of the time.
    • Whaley has earned 404 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 101st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

