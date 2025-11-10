PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Rico Hoey betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays a shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)



    Rico Hoey finished tied for 17th at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Hoey at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Hoey's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1770-66-69-69-10

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Hoey's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Hoey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2169-66-67-68-18--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah Championship268-68-63-67-18--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT468-68-71-63-14--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-77+1--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT968-68-72-68-12--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6767-68-72-73E3.300
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5768-65-74-68-95.300
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT3468-67-73-72E12.133
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1166-69-68-66-1558.714
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-72-1--

    Hoey's recent performances

    • Hoey has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
    • Hoey has an average of 0.481 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.031 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoey has averaged 1.246 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee30.6910.481
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green80.6571.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green101-0.0230.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting177-0.998-0.322
    Average Strokes Gained: Total760.3271.246

    Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.691 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.8 yards ranked 41st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sported a 0.657 mark that ranked eighth on TOUR. He ranked first with a 73.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoey delivered a -0.998 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 177th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 175th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.07, and he ranked 20th by breaking par 24.28% of the time.
    • Hoey has earned 376 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 106th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

