Rico Hoey betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays a shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Rico Hoey finished tied for 17th at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Hoey's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T17
|70-66-69-69
|-10
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Hoey's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Hoey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T21
|69-66-67-68
|-18
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|2
|68-68-63-67
|-18
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T4
|68-68-71-63
|-14
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T9
|68-68-72-68
|-12
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|67-68-72-73
|E
|3.300
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T57
|68-65-74-68
|-9
|5.300
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T34
|68-67-73-72
|E
|12.133
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|66-69-68-66
|-15
|58.714
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
Hoey's recent performances
- Hoey has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
- Hoey has an average of 0.481 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.031 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey has averaged 1.246 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.691
|0.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.657
|1.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|101
|-0.023
|0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|177
|-0.998
|-0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.327
|1.246
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.691 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.8 yards ranked 41st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sported a 0.657 mark that ranked eighth on TOUR. He ranked first with a 73.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoey delivered a -0.998 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 177th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 175th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.07, and he ranked 20th by breaking par 24.28% of the time.
- Hoey has earned 376 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 106th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
