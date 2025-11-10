PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
53M AGO

Doug Ghim betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Doug Ghim returns to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set to tee off at Port Royal Golf Course from Nov. 13-16, 2025. Ghim looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Ghim at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Ghim's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-68-1
    2023MC69-72-1
    2021T1464-74-68-69-9
    2020MC71-71E

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Ghim's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 14th at 9-under.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Ghim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3169-66-68-69-16--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6368-70-72-74E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT5569-67-69-76-7--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT2671-71-68-70-8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-70-4--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3162-68-74-69-1125.750
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1968-66-68-69-1743.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC79-78+17--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--

    Ghim's recent performances

    • Ghim has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 17-under.
    • Ghim has an average of 0.362 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.240 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.714 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ghim has averaged -0.098 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.2720.362
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170.5210.240
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green530.1300.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting175-0.907-0.714
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1070.015-0.098

    Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.272 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranked 81st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim sported a 0.521 mark that ranked 17th on TOUR. He ranked 20th with a 70.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ghim delivered a -0.907 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 175th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.58, and he ranked 101st by breaking par 21.94% of the time.
    • Ghim has earned 288 FedExCup Regular Season points (126th) this season and ranked 70th with a 15.10% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

