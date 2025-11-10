Doug Ghim betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Doug Ghim returns to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set to tee off at Port Royal Golf Course from Nov. 13-16, 2025. Ghim looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Ghim's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|2023
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|2021
|T14
|64-74-68-69
|-9
|2020
|MC
|71-71
|E
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Ghim's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 14th at 9-under.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Ghim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|69-66-68-69
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T63
|68-70-72-74
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T55
|69-67-69-76
|-7
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T26
|71-71-68-70
|-8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T31
|62-68-74-69
|-11
|25.750
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T19
|68-66-68-69
|-17
|43.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-78
|+17
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
Ghim's recent performances
- Ghim has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 17-under.
- Ghim has an average of 0.362 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.240 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.714 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim has averaged -0.098 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.272
|0.362
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.521
|0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|53
|0.130
|0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|175
|-0.907
|-0.714
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|0.015
|-0.098
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.272 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranked 81st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim sported a 0.521 mark that ranked 17th on TOUR. He ranked 20th with a 70.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ghim delivered a -0.907 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 175th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.58, and he ranked 101st by breaking par 21.94% of the time.
- Ghim has earned 288 FedExCup Regular Season points (126th) this season and ranked 70th with a 15.10% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
