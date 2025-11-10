Victor Perez betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Victor Perez of France hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the third round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 08, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Victor Perez has not competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years. The tournament takes place at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda from Nov. 13-16, 2025.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Perez's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Perez's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T21
|65-65-71-69
|-18
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T47
|69-70-67-71
|-7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T11
|70-69-67-67
|-15
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|66-70-69-70
|-5
|15.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|65-69-69-68
|-13
|23.955
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T43
|64-70-71-72
|-3
|11.625
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|66-70-73-69
|-10
|6.333
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T19
|71-70-73-73
|+7
|58.250
Perez's recent performances
- Perez has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
- Perez has an average of 0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.245 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Perez has averaged 0.399 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Perez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.090
|0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.479
|0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|151
|-0.215
|-0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.215
|0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.568
|0.399
Perez's advanced stats and rankings
- Perez has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.090 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranks 77th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Perez sports a 0.479 mark that ranks 21st on TOUR. He ranks sixth with a 72.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Perez has delivered a 0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.56, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 22.71% of the time.
- Perez currently sits 109th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 367 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
