2H AGO

Victor Perez betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Victor Perez of France hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the third round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 08, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Victor Perez of France hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the third round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 08, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Victor Perez has not competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years. The tournament takes place at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda from Nov. 13-16, 2025.

    Latest odds for Perez at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • This is Perez's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Perez's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2165-65-71-69-18--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4769-70-67-71-7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1170-69-67-67-15--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3866-70-69-70-515.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2865-69-69-68-1323.955
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT4364-70-71-72-311.625
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5166-70-73-69-106.333
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1971-70-73-73+758.250

    Perez's recent performances

    • Perez has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
    • Perez has an average of 0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.245 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Perez has averaged 0.399 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Perez's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.0900.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.4790.245
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green151-0.215-0.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.2150.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.5680.399

    Perez's advanced stats and rankings

    • Perez has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.090 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranks 77th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Perez sports a 0.479 mark that ranks 21st on TOUR. He ranks sixth with a 72.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Perez has delivered a 0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.56, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 22.71% of the time.
    • Perez currently sits 109th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 367 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

