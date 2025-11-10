Tyler Watts betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
Tyler Watts of the United States plays a shot from the fairway on the 12th hole in the Round of 16 match against Hamilton Coleman of the United States during the U.S. Junior Amateur at Trinity Forest Golf Club on July 24, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Tyler Watts will be making his first appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years. The tournament takes place at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda from Nov. 13-16, 2025.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This will be Watts' first time competing in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Watts' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T53
|70-70-74-71
|-3
|--
Watts' recent performances
- Watts has one recorded recent finish, a tie for 53rd at the Procore Championship.
- He has an average of 0.337 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Watts has an average of 0.556 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.195 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Watts has averaged 0.046 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Watts' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.337
|0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.554
|0.556
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-1.193
|-1.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.347
|0.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.046
|0.046
Watts' advanced stats and rankings
- Watts posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.337 in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards shows his performance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Watts sported a 0.554 mark. He maintained a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Watts delivered a 0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025. In addition, he averaged 29.00 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 22.22% of the time with a 15.28% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Watts as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.