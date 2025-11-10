PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
47M AGO

Lanto Griffin betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Griffin finished tied for 12th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Griffin's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1267-68-69-69-11
    2020T1871-66-68-67-12

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Griffin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore Championship365-70-71-65-17--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2368-66-71-66-936.375
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-71-1--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT6170-71-73-73+72.862
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC67-71-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5167-71-71-69-106.333
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC71-78+9--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2769-68-70-63-1026.556

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished third with a score of 17-under.
    • Griffin has an average of -0.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.200 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has averaged 1.071 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.016-0.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green680.1530.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green138-0.1410.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.0990.937
    Average Strokes Gained: Total950.0941.071

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.016 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranked 112th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a 0.153 mark that ranked 68th on TOUR. He ranked 92nd with a 66.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranked 117th by breaking par 21.64% of the time.
    • Griffin accumulated 234 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 142nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

