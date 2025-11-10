Lanto Griffin betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Griffin finished tied for 12th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Griffin's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T12
|67-68-69-69
|-11
|2020
|T18
|71-66-68-67
|-12
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|3
|65-70-71-65
|-17
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T23
|68-66-71-66
|-9
|36.375
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T61
|70-71-73-73
|+7
|2.862
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|67-71-71-69
|-10
|6.333
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-78
|+9
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|69-68-70-63
|-10
|26.556
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished third with a score of 17-under.
- Griffin has an average of -0.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.200 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged 1.071 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.016
|-0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.153
|0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|138
|-0.141
|0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.099
|0.937
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.094
|1.071
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.016 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranked 112th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a 0.153 mark that ranked 68th on TOUR. He ranked 92nd with a 66.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranked 117th by breaking par 21.64% of the time.
- Griffin accumulated 234 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 142nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
