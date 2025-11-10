Rikuya Hoshino betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Rikuya Hoshino of Japan lines up his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 06, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Rikuya Hoshino has not competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with the opportunity to make his tournament debut.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Hoshino's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Hoshino's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|74
|69-70-72-73
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T41
|65-72-74-64
|-9
|14
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|66-76
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T39
|67-69-71-66
|-11
|14.5
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T26
|65-70-73-73
|-7
|19.289
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
Hoshino's recent performances
- Hoshino had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 7-under.
- He has an average of 0.034 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hoshino has an average of -0.131 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.163 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoshino's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.045
|0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.197
|-0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.033
|-0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.057
|-0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.332
|-0.163
Hoshino's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoshino posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.045 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.9 yards reflects his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoshino sported a -0.197 mark. He hit 64.98% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Hoshino delivered a -0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.33 putts per round, and he broke par 23.19% of the time.
- Hoshino currently ranks 182nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 68 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoshino as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
