2H AGO

Rikuya Hoshino betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rikuya Hoshino of Japan lines up his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 06, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Rikuya Hoshino of Japan lines up his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 06, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Rikuya Hoshino has not competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with the opportunity to make his tournament debut.

    Latest odds for Hoshino at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • This is Hoshino's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Hoshino's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology Championship7469-70-72-73-4--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4165-72-74-64-914
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-71-2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC66-76E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3967-69-71-66-1114.5
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2665-70-73-73-719.289
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-72-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-71E--

    Hoshino's recent performances

    • Hoshino had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 7-under.
    • He has an average of 0.034 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoshino has an average of -0.131 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.163 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoshino's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.0450.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.197-0.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.033-0.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.057-0.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.332-0.163

    Hoshino's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoshino posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.045 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.9 yards reflects his power off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoshino sported a -0.197 mark. He hit 64.98% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Hoshino delivered a -0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.33 putts per round, and he broke par 23.19% of the time.
    • Hoshino currently ranks 182nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 68 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoshino as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

