David Ford betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
The 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship will be held at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16. This marks Ford's first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Ford has not competed in this tournament in the past five years, marking his return to the event.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Ford's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T40
|66-71-69-67
|-15
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|67-65-69-67
|-16
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T44
|68-67-72-72
|-9
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|75
|67-68-71-75
|-3
|2.500
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|76-67
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
Ford's recent performances
- Ford has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- Ford has an average of 0.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.058 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ford has averaged 0.492 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ford's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.729
|0.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.443
|0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.217
|0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.649
|-0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.580
|0.492
Ford's advanced stats and rankings
- Ford has earned 3 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 231st.
- His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.729 is paired with a Driving Distance of 306.6 yards this season.
- Ford's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.443 coincides with a 71.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Ford has struggled on the greens this season with a -0.649 Strokes Gained: Putting average and a 29.80 Putts Per Round mark. He has broken par 23.89% of the time with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.11%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ford as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.