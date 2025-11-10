PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

David Ford betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    The 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship will be held at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16. This marks Ford's first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Ford at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Ford has not competed in this tournament in the past five years, marking his return to the event.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Ford's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4066-71-69-67-15--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT367-65-69-67-16--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4468-67-72-72-9--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC70-75+1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-73E--
    July 27, 20253M Open7567-68-71-75-32.500
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC76-67+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-77+4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-69-1--

    Ford's recent performances

    • Ford has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
    • Ford has an average of 0.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.058 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Ford has averaged 0.492 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ford's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.7290.541
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.4430.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.2170.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.649-0.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.5800.492

    Ford's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ford has earned 3 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 231st.
    • His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.729 is paired with a Driving Distance of 306.6 yards this season.
    • Ford's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.443 coincides with a 71.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Ford has struggled on the greens this season with a -0.649 Strokes Gained: Putting average and a 29.80 Putts Per Round mark. He has broken par 23.89% of the time with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.11%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ford as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Trevor Cone betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Zac Blair betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Purse breakdown: What are the payouts for Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Latest
    Official

    World Wide Technology Championship

    1

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -29
    R4
    -9

    -29

    1

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -29
    R4
    -9

    T2

    Chad Ramey
    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -7

    -27

    T2

    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Sami Valimaki
    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -8

    -27

    T2

    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Garrick Higgo
    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -4

    -26

    T4

    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Trevor Cone
    USA
    T. Cone
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -6

    -26

    T4

    USA
    T. Cone
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -8

    -25

    T6

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -8
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW