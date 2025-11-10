Justin Hastings betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Justin Hastings of Cayman Islands plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 13, 2025 in Napa, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Justin Hastings has not competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with an opportunity to make his mark at this tournament.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Hastings' first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Hastings' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T26
|69-68-71-72
|-8
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T55
|73-73-73-76
|+15
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T13
|69-67-65-70
|-13
|--
|March 10, 2024
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
Hastings' recent performances
- Hastings has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 13-under.
- Hastings has an average of -0.326 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.568 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hastings has averaged 0.392 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hastings' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.353
|-0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.219
|-0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.314
|0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.866
|0.568
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.046
|0.392
Hastings' advanced stats and rankings
- Hastings posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.353 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards shows his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hastings sported a 0.219 mark. He maintained a 68.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hastings delivered a 0.866 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.94 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 20.68% of the time with an 18.52% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hastings as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
