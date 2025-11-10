PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Justin Hastings betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Hastings of Cayman Islands plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 13, 2025 in Napa, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Justin Hastings has not competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with an opportunity to make his mark at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Hastings at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • This is Hastings' first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Hastings' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT2669-68-71-72-8--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-74+6--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5573-73-73-76+15--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC76-72+4--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT1369-67-65-70-13--
    March 10, 2024Puerto Rico OpenMC71-70-3--

    Hastings' recent performances

    • Hastings has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 13-under.
    • Hastings has an average of -0.326 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.568 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hastings has averaged 0.392 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hastings' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.353-0.326
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.219-0.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.3140.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.8660.568
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.0460.392

    Hastings' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hastings posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.353 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards shows his power off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hastings sported a 0.219 mark. He maintained a 68.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hastings delivered a 0.866 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.94 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 20.68% of the time with an 18.52% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hastings as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

