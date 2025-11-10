Trevor Cone betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Trevor Cone of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 09, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Trevor Cone last played the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2023, where he missed the cut at 4-under. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Cone's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|71-67
|-4
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Cone's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Cone's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T4
|67-64-65-66
|-26
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T47
|68-72-67-70
|-7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T67
|72-70-74-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|68-68-71-69
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|68-69-70-69
|-8
|4.200
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|67-70-68-72
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T42
|71-73-72-76
|+12
|19.125
Cone's recent performances
- Cone has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 26-under.
- Cone has an average of 0.327 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.228 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Cone has averaged -0.102 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cone's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.259
|0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.202
|-0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|137
|-0.133
|-0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.339
|-0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-0.416
|-0.102
Cone's advanced stats and rankings
- Cone posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.259 (45th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.8 yards ranked eighth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cone sported a -0.202 mark that ranked 145th on TOUR. He ranked 38th with a 69.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cone delivered a -0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 172nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.97, and he ranked 120th by breaking par 21.54% of the time.
- Cone has earned 83 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 178th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cone as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
