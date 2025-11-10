PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Trevor Cone betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Trevor Cone of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 09, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Trevor Cone of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 09, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Trevor Cone last played the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2023, where he missed the cut at 4-under. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Cone at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Cone's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC71-67-4

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Cone's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Cone's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT467-64-65-66-26--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4768-72-67-70-7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT6772-70-74-72E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4468-68-71-69-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6168-69-70-69-84.200
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1467-70-68-72-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-70-3--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4271-73-72-76+1219.125

    Cone's recent performances

    • Cone has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 26-under.
    • Cone has an average of 0.327 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.228 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Cone has averaged -0.102 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cone's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee450.2590.327
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.202-0.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green137-0.133-0.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting156-0.339-0.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Total148-0.416-0.102

    Cone's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cone posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.259 (45th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.8 yards ranked eighth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cone sported a -0.202 mark that ranked 145th on TOUR. He ranked 38th with a 69.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cone delivered a -0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 172nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.97, and he ranked 120th by breaking par 21.54% of the time.
    • Cone has earned 83 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 178th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cone as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

