Kevin Velo betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Velo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.028 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranked 101st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Velo sported a -0.359 mark that ranked 157th on TOUR. He ranked 91st with a 66.85% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Velo delivered a -0.537 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 169th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 162nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.66, and he ranked 148th by breaking par 20.72% of the time.