57M AGO

Kevin Velo betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Velo of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 07, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Kevin Velo of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 07, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Kevin Velo has not competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with the opportunity to make his mark at this $6 million event.

    Latest odds for Velo at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • This is Velo's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Velo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6970-68-73-69-8--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3769-70-64-72-9--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3870-72-68-72-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-70-2--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC70-75+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-78+8--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7366-68-72-75-72.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC71-79+10--

    Velo's recent performances

    • Velo had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 37th with a score of 9-under.
    • Velo has an average of 0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.424 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Velo has averaged -0.447 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Velo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1040.0280.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green157-0.359-0.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green119-0.0730.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting169-0.537-0.070
    Average Strokes Gained: Total164-0.941-0.447

    Velo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Velo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.028 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranked 101st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Velo sported a -0.359 mark that ranked 157th on TOUR. He ranked 91st with a 66.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Velo delivered a -0.537 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 169th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 162nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.66, and he ranked 148th by breaking par 20.72% of the time.
    • Velo has earned 68 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 183rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Velo as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

