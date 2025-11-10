Kevin Velo betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Kevin Velo of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 07, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Kevin Velo has not competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with the opportunity to make his mark at this $6 million event.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Velo's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Velo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T69
|70-68-73-69
|-8
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T37
|69-70-64-72
|-9
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T38
|70-72-68-72
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-78
|+8
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T73
|66-68-72-75
|-7
|2.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-79
|+10
|--
Velo's recent performances
- Velo had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 37th with a score of 9-under.
- Velo has an average of 0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.424 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Velo has averaged -0.447 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Velo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|0.028
|0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|157
|-0.359
|-0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|119
|-0.073
|0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|169
|-0.537
|-0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|164
|-0.941
|-0.447
Velo's advanced stats and rankings
- Velo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.028 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranked 101st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Velo sported a -0.359 mark that ranked 157th on TOUR. He ranked 91st with a 66.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Velo delivered a -0.537 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 169th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 162nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.66, and he ranked 148th by breaking par 20.72% of the time.
- Velo has earned 68 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 183rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Velo as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
