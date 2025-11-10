PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Jackson Suber betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jackson Suber of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 07, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Jackson Suber has not competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2025 tournament.

    Latest odds for Suber at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • This is Suber's first time competing in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Suber's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1171-65-67-63-22--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1566-67-70-68-13--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC76-67+3--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC67-73-2--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT4572-68-71-71+26.378
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-69-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT666-65-69-68-2095.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1866-68-69-65-1244.000

    Suber's recent performances

    • Suber has finished in the top 20 four times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
    • Suber has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.729 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Suber has averaged -0.251 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Suber's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee136-0.198-0.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.268-0.729
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green133-0.123-0.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting930.0370.578
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.016-0.251

    Suber's advanced stats and rankings

    • Suber posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.198 (136th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.0 yards ranked 39th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Suber sported a 0.268 mark that ranked 51st on TOUR. He ranked 63rd with a 67.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Suber delivered a 0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranked 48th by breaking par 23.03% of the time.
    • Suber has earned 320 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 117th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

