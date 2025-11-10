Jackson Suber betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Jackson Suber of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 07, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Jackson Suber has not competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2025 tournament.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Suber's first time competing in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Suber's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T11
|71-65-67-63
|-22
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T15
|66-67-70-68
|-13
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|76-67
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T45
|72-68-71-71
|+2
|6.378
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T6
|66-65-69-68
|-20
|95.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T18
|66-68-69-65
|-12
|44.000
Suber's recent performances
- Suber has finished in the top 20 four times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
- Suber has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.729 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Suber has averaged -0.251 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Suber's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.198
|-0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.268
|-0.729
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|133
|-0.123
|-0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|0.037
|0.578
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.016
|-0.251
Suber's advanced stats and rankings
- Suber posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.198 (136th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.0 yards ranked 39th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Suber sported a 0.268 mark that ranked 51st on TOUR. He ranked 63rd with a 67.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Suber delivered a 0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranked 48th by breaking par 23.03% of the time.
- Suber has earned 320 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 117th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.