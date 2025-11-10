Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Olesen has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.

Olesen has an average of 0.418 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.051 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.274 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.