PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Thorbjørn Olesen has not competed in the tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Olesen at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • This is Olesen's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Olesen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1466-68-67-66-21--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT365-70-65-68-16--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1468-70-67-69-14--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6268-67-72-72-14.200
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1462-66-67-73-1652.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6067-70-74-70+14.600
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-69+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4169-67-69-71-1213.000

    Olesen's recent performances

    • Olesen has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
    • Olesen has an average of 0.418 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.051 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.274 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Olesen has averaged 0.733 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.2120.418
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.2250.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green790.036-0.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.3770.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160.8500.733

    Olesen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Olesen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.212 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.2 yards ranked 58th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Olesen sported a 0.225 mark that ranked 60th on TOUR. He ranked eighth with a 71.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Olesen delivered a 0.377 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53, and he ranked 42nd by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
    • Olesen has earned 311 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 120th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Seamus Power betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Mason Andersen betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Sami Valimaki betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    World Wide Technology Championship

    1

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -29
    R4
    -9

    -29

    1

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -29
    R4
    -9

    T2

    Chad Ramey
    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -7

    -27

    T2

    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Sami Valimaki
    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -8

    -27

    T2

    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Garrick Higgo
    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -4

    -26

    T4

    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Trevor Cone
    USA
    T. Cone
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -6

    -26

    T4

    USA
    T. Cone
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -8

    -25

    T6

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -8
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW