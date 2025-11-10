Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Thorbjørn Olesen has not competed in the tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Olesen's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Olesen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T14
|66-68-67-66
|-21
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|65-70-65-68
|-16
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T14
|68-70-67-69
|-14
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T62
|68-67-72-72
|-1
|4.200
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T14
|62-66-67-73
|-16
|52.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T60
|67-70-74-70
|+1
|4.600
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T41
|69-67-69-71
|-12
|13.000
Olesen's recent performances
- Olesen has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- Olesen has an average of 0.418 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.051 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.274 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Olesen has averaged 0.733 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.212
|0.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.225
|0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|79
|0.036
|-0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.377
|0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|0.850
|0.733
Olesen's advanced stats and rankings
- Olesen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.212 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.2 yards ranked 58th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Olesen sported a 0.225 mark that ranked 60th on TOUR. He ranked eighth with a 71.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Olesen delivered a 0.377 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53, and he ranked 42nd by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
- Olesen has earned 311 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 120th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
