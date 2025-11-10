PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Thomas Rosenmueller betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Thomas Rosenmueller of Germany plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 06, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Thomas Rosenmueller of Germany plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 06, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Thomas Rosenmueller makes his return to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship for the first time in five years. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with hopes of improving upon his recent performances.

    Latest odds for Rosenmueller at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • This marks Rosenmueller's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Rosenmueller's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1768-69-64-68-19--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-75+1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2971-69-68-69-11--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT6468-74-75-70-1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6769-68-70-73E3.300
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2567-67-70-66-1434.000
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1465-69-72-71-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-71-1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5167-68-72-71-106.333
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-68-2--

    Rosenmueller's recent performances

    • He has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
    • Rosenmueller has an average of 0.058 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.485 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.455 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rosenmueller has averaged -0.213 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rosenmueller's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee200.4080.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.3660.485
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green170-0.351-0.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting174-0.626-0.455
    Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.203-0.213

    Rosenmueller's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rosenmueller ranks 20th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.408, while his Driving Distance of 312.4 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.
    • He ranks 34th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with a 0.366 mark and fourth in Greens in Regulation Percentage at 72.71%.
    • Rosenmueller's short game shows room for improvement, as he ranks 170th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at -0.351.
    • On the greens, his putting struggles continue with a -0.626 Strokes Gained: Putting mark that ranks 174th on TOUR. He averages 30.04 putts per round, ranking 173rd.
    • Rosenmueller has earned 144 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 167th, and breaks par 23.27% of the time, ranking 41st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rosenmueller as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

