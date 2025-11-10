Thomas Rosenmueller betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Thomas Rosenmueller of Germany plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 06, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Thomas Rosenmueller makes his return to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship for the first time in five years. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with hopes of improving upon his recent performances.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This marks Rosenmueller's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Rosenmueller's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T17
|68-69-64-68
|-19
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|71-69-68-69
|-11
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T64
|68-74-75-70
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|69-68-70-73
|E
|3.300
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T25
|67-67-70-66
|-14
|34.000
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|65-69-72-71
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|67-68-72-71
|-10
|6.333
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
Rosenmueller's recent performances
- He has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
- Rosenmueller has an average of 0.058 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.485 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.455 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rosenmueller has averaged -0.213 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rosenmueller's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.408
|0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.366
|0.485
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|170
|-0.351
|-0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|174
|-0.626
|-0.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.203
|-0.213
Rosenmueller's advanced stats and rankings
- Rosenmueller ranks 20th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.408, while his Driving Distance of 312.4 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.
- He ranks 34th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with a 0.366 mark and fourth in Greens in Regulation Percentage at 72.71%.
- Rosenmueller's short game shows room for improvement, as he ranks 170th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at -0.351.
- On the greens, his putting struggles continue with a -0.626 Strokes Gained: Putting mark that ranks 174th on TOUR. He averages 30.04 putts per round, ranking 173rd.
- Rosenmueller has earned 144 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 167th, and breaks par 23.27% of the time, ranking 41st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rosenmueller as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
