37M AGO

Kevin Streelman betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Kevin Streelman missed the cut at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship last year, shooting 5-over. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 looking to improve upon that performance.

    Latest odds for Streelman at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Streelman's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-74+5

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Streelman's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Streelman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology Championship7167-72-73-69-7--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4868-69-73-70-8--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5771-71-71-73-2--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT7171-69-71-74+12.850
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT1572-73-71-71-146.000
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC70-72-75+1--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT5369-67-69-69-66.050
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC72-74+4--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-74+5--

    Streelman's recent performances

    • Streelman has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 1-under.
    • Streelman has an average of -0.169 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.082 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.687 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.190-0.169
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.102-0.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.412-0.588
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.1180.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.382-0.687

    Streelman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Streelman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.190 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.0 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Streelman sported a 0.102 mark. He has a 66.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Streelman delivered a 0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he broke par 19.73% of the time.
    • Streelman currently ranks 192nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 55 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

