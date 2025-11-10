Kevin Streelman betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Kevin Streelman missed the cut at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship last year, shooting 5-over. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 looking to improve upon that performance.
Streelman's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-74
|+5
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Streelman's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Streelman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|71
|67-72-73-69
|-7
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|68-69-73-70
|-8
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T57
|71-71-71-73
|-2
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T71
|71-69-71-74
|+1
|2.850
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T15
|72-73-71-71
|-1
|46.000
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|70-72-75
|+1
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T53
|69-67-69-69
|-6
|6.050
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
Streelman's recent performances
- Streelman has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 1-under.
- Streelman has an average of -0.169 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.082 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.687 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.190
|-0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.102
|-0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.412
|-0.588
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.118
|0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.382
|-0.687
Streelman's advanced stats and rankings
- Streelman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.190 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.0 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Streelman sported a 0.102 mark. He has a 66.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Streelman delivered a 0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he broke par 19.73% of the time.
- Streelman currently ranks 192nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 55 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
