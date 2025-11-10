Taylor Montgomery betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
Taylor Montgomery of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 07, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Taylor Montgomery has not competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Montgomery's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Montgomery's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T6
|69-63-69-70
|-17
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|67-70-73-71
|-7
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T12
|67-70-63-67
|-17
|62.500
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T8
|68-68-70-70
|-4
|40.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T31
|67-65-72-69
|-11
|25.750
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|68-69-65-69
|-9
|17.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
Montgomery's recent performances
- Montgomery has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
- Montgomery has an average of -0.934 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.360 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Montgomery has averaged 0.999 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|168
|-0.624
|-0.934
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.239
|0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|13
|0.342
|0.600
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|0.899
|0.973
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.379
|0.999
Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings
- Montgomery posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.624 (168th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranked 83rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Montgomery sported a -0.239 mark that ranked 146th on TOUR. He ranked 156th with a 64.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Montgomery delivered a 0.899 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranked second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.52, and he ranked ninth by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
- Montgomery has earned 198 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 152nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.