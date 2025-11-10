Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Takumi Kanaya has not competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 in Southampton, Bermuda.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Kanaya's first time competing in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Kanaya's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|69-67-69-74
|-9
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T33
|66-68-68-72
|-10
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T4
|68-70-70-62
|-14
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|68-69-68-71
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T7
|67-64-65-69
|-19
|85
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T40
|71-72-69-70
|-2
|20
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
Kanaya's recent performances
- Kanaya has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 14-under.
- Kanaya has an average of 0.094 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.217 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kanaya has averaged 0.692 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.143
|0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|162
|-0.406
|-0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|19
|0.302
|0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.368
|0.650
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.407
|0.692
Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings
- Kanaya posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.143 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.0 yards ranked 163rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sported a -0.406 mark that ranked 162nd on TOUR. He ranked 101st with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kanaya delivered a 0.368 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 71st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranked 131st by breaking par 21.11% of the time.
- Kanaya has earned 257 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 134th.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.04% ranks 10th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
