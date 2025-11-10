PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
56M AGO

Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Takumi Kanaya has not competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 in Southampton, Bermuda.

    Latest odds for Kanaya at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • This is Kanaya's first time competing in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Kanaya's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6369-67-69-74-9--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3366-68-68-72-10--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT468-70-70-62-14--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2168-69-68-71-12--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT767-64-65-69-1985
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4071-72-69-70-220
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--

    Kanaya's recent performances

    • Kanaya has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 14-under.
    • Kanaya has an average of 0.094 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.217 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kanaya has averaged 0.692 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee700.1430.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green162-0.406-0.217
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green190.3020.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.3680.650
    Average Strokes Gained: Total640.4070.692

    Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kanaya posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.143 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.0 yards ranked 163rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sported a -0.406 mark that ranked 162nd on TOUR. He ranked 101st with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kanaya delivered a 0.368 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 71st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranked 131st by breaking par 21.11% of the time.
    • Kanaya has earned 257 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 134th.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.04% ranks 10th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

