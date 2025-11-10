PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
37M AGO

Steven Fisk betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Steven Fisk of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 06, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Steven Fisk returns to PGA TOUR competition at Port Royal Golf Course from Nov. 13-16 for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Fisk at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • This is Fisk's first time competing in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Fisk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5366-70-70-69-13--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC75-69+2--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms Championship170-65-65-64-24--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3070-72-71-68-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6068-69-70-71-24.900
    July 27, 20253M Open7471-66-70-73-42.600
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2866-70-72-71-116.956
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-74E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-72-3--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4367-69-71-65-811.625

    Fisk's recent performances

    • Fisk has one victory over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished first with a score of 24-under.
    • Fisk has an average of 0.372 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.087 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Fisk has averaged 0.898 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.4040.372
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.2580.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green360.1810.493
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting166-0.497-0.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Total720.3460.898

    Fisk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fisk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.404 (21st) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 313.6 yards ranked 21st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Fisk sported a 0.258 mark that ranked 52nd on TOUR. He ranked seventh with a 71.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fisk delivered a -0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which placed him 166th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 171st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.84, and he ranked 78th by breaking par 22.37% of the time.
    • Fisk has earned 246 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2025, ranking 140th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

