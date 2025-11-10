Steven Fisk betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Steven Fisk of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 06, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Steven Fisk returns to PGA TOUR competition at Port Royal Golf Course from Nov. 13-16 for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Fisk's first time competing in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Fisk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T53
|66-70-70-69
|-13
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|1
|70-65-65-64
|-24
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|70-72-71-68
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T60
|68-69-70-71
|-2
|4.900
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|74
|71-66-70-73
|-4
|2.600
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T28
|66-70-72-71
|-1
|16.956
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T43
|67-69-71-65
|-8
|11.625
Fisk's recent performances
- Fisk has one victory over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished first with a score of 24-under.
- Fisk has an average of 0.372 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.087 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fisk has averaged 0.898 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.404
|0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.258
|0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|36
|0.181
|0.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|166
|-0.497
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.346
|0.898
Fisk's advanced stats and rankings
- Fisk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.404 (21st) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 313.6 yards ranked 21st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Fisk sported a 0.258 mark that ranked 52nd on TOUR. He ranked seventh with a 71.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fisk delivered a -0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which placed him 166th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 171st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.84, and he ranked 78th by breaking par 22.37% of the time.
- Fisk has earned 246 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2025, ranking 140th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
