1H AGO

Jonathan Byrd betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jonathan Byrd of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 14, 2025 in Napa, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Jonathan Byrd of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 14, 2025 in Napa, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Jonathan Byrd finished tied for 35th at 9-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll return to Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 looking to improve on that result at the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Byrd at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Byrd's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T3569-66-73-67-9
    2022T2072-68-65-71-8
    2021T5370-73-71-70E
    2020MC72-71+1

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Byrd's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 35th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Byrd's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 20th at 8-under.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Byrd's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1968-72-68-71-9--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT6471-68-76-73+82.489
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-69-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-78-3--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-75+1--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC69-73-2--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT4971-67-72-67-77.750
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT4269-72-68-67-6--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipT5070-65-71-71-114.978
    May 12, 2024Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--

    Byrd's recent performances

    • Byrd has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 9-under.
    • Byrd has an average of -0.404 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.696 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Byrd has averaged 0.170 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Byrd's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.706-0.404
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.556-0.696
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.8170.692
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.6670.578
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.2220.170

    Byrd's advanced stats and rankings

    • Byrd has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.706 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.8 yards has him positioned competitively on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Byrd has recorded a -0.556 mark. He has maintained a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Byrd has delivered a 0.667 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.56 Putts Per Round, and he has achieved a Par Breakers rate of 20.99%.
    • Byrd currently ranks 202nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 32 points earned.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Byrd as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

