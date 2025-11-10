Jonathan Byrd betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Byrd has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 9-under.

Byrd has an average of -0.404 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.696 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.