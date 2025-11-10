Jonathan Byrd betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Jonathan Byrd of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 14, 2025 in Napa, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Jonathan Byrd finished tied for 35th at 9-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll return to Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 looking to improve on that result at the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Byrd's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T35
|69-66-73-67
|-9
|2022
|T20
|72-68-65-71
|-8
|2021
|T53
|70-73-71-70
|E
|2020
|MC
|72-71
|+1
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Byrd's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 35th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Byrd's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 20th at 8-under.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Byrd's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T19
|68-72-68-71
|-9
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T64
|71-68-76-73
|+8
|2.489
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-78
|-3
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T49
|71-67-72-67
|-7
|7.750
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T42
|69-72-68-67
|-6
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T50
|70-65-71-71
|-11
|4.978
|May 12, 2024
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
Byrd's recent performances
- Byrd has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 9-under.
- Byrd has an average of -0.404 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.696 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Byrd has averaged 0.170 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Byrd's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.706
|-0.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.556
|-0.696
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.817
|0.692
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.667
|0.578
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.222
|0.170
Byrd's advanced stats and rankings
- Byrd has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.706 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.8 yards has him positioned competitively on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Byrd has recorded a -0.556 mark. He has maintained a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Byrd has delivered a 0.667 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.56 Putts Per Round, and he has achieved a Par Breakers rate of 20.99%.
- Byrd currently ranks 202nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 32 points earned.
All stats in this article are accurate for Byrd as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
