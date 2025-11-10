PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Sami Valimaki betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Sami Valimaki has not competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with an opportunity to make his mark in this $6 million event.

    Latest odds for Valimaki at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • This is Valimaki's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Valimaki's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT261-67-69-64-27--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT7272-76-76-67+7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3469-66-67-72-620.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC71-67-4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6070-69-70-72+14.600
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1968-68-68-67-1743.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--

    Valimaki's recent performances

    • Valimaki has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 27-under.
    • Valimaki has an average of -0.191 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.380 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Valimaki has averaged -0.683 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.340-0.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180.5050.380
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green147-0.185-0.349
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.496-0.522
    Average Strokes Gained: Total500.476-0.683

    Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings

    • Valimaki posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.340 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.4 yards ranked 141st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Valimaki sported a 0.505 mark that ranked 18th on TOUR. He ranked 46th with a 69.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Valimaki delivered a 0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.74, and he ranked 32nd by breaking par 23.59% of the time.
    • Valimaki has earned 463 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 87th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

