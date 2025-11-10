Sami Valimaki betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Valimaki has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 27-under.

Valimaki has an average of -0.191 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.380 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.