20M AGO

Kevin Roy betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Kevin Roy returns to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship after missing the cut in his last appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Roy at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Roy's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC67-70-5

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Roy's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Roy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah Championship6073-67-71-70-3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4068-69-73-70-4--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1869-71-67-68-13--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-75+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-74E--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2868-68-71-64-1323.955
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC78-69+7--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT367-65-70-65-17162.500
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT862-71-69-67-1975.000

    Roy's recent performances

    • Roy has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished third with a score of 17-under.
    • Roy has an average of 0.612 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.325 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Roy has averaged 0.091 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Roy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.2960.612
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green950.026-0.325
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green850.016-0.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.133-0.056
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.4700.091

    Roy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Roy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.296 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.6 yards ranked 56th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sported a 0.026 mark that ranked 95th on TOUR. He ranked 37th with a 69.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Roy delivered a 0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07, and he ranked 56th by breaking par 22.84% of the time.
    • Roy has accumulated 556 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 78th. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.24% ranked 13th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

