Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Ryo Hisatsune of Japan lines up a putt on the fourth green during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 07, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Ryo Hisatsune finished tied for 29th at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Hisatsune's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T29
|73-67-68-68
|-8
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 29th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Hisatsune's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T40
|70-69-69-65
|-15
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T72
|78-71-73-69
|+7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|68-69-69-74
|-8
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|69-70-69-70
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+7
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-77
|+7
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T60
|68-68-73-71
|-4
|4.900
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|67-67-74-71
|-9
|4.400
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 10-under.
- Hisatsune has an average of 0.062 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.291 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.673 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune has averaged -0.309 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.142
|0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.150
|0.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|46
|0.136
|0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.190
|-0.673
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.238
|-0.309
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.142 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranked 132nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sported a 0.150 mark that ranked 70th on TOUR. He ranked 40th with a 69.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hisatsune delivered a -0.190 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.43, and he ranked 151st by breaking par 20.54% of the time.
- Hisatsune has earned 504 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 84th. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.70% ranks 23rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
