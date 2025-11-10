PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
45M AGO

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryo Hisatsune of Japan lines up a putt on the fourth green during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 07, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Ryo Hisatsune finished tied for 29th at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Hisatsune's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2973-67-68-68-8

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 29th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Hisatsune's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4070-69-69-65-15--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT7278-71-73-69+7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4868-69-69-74-8--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1369-70-69-70-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-76+7--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-69-1--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-77+7--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT6068-68-73-71-44.900
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6067-67-74-71-94.400

    Hisatsune's recent performances

    • Hisatsune has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 10-under.
    • Hisatsune has an average of 0.062 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.291 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.673 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune has averaged -0.309 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.1420.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.1500.291
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green460.1360.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.190-0.673
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.238-0.309

    Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hisatsune posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.142 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranked 132nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sported a 0.150 mark that ranked 70th on TOUR. He ranked 40th with a 69.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hisatsune delivered a -0.190 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.43, and he ranked 151st by breaking par 20.54% of the time.
    • Hisatsune has earned 504 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 84th. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.70% ranks 23rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

