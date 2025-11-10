Ryan Palmer betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Ryan Palmer of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 07, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Ryan Palmer returns to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship for the first time in several years. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with hopes of making his first cut in recent memory.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This marks Palmer's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Palmer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
Palmer's recent performances
- Palmer's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he posted a score of 3-under.
- He has averaged -0.218 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Palmer has an average of -0.875 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.461 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Palmer has averaged -1.490 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.067
|-0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|177
|-1.557
|-0.875
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|146
|-0.183
|0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|176
|-0.967
|-0.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|177
|-2.775
|-1.490
Palmer's advanced stats and rankings
- Palmer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.067 (119th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranked 146th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Palmer sported a -1.557 mark that ranked 177th on TOUR. He ranked 175th with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Palmer delivered a -0.967 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 176th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranked 177th by breaking par 18.98% of the time.
- Palmer has earned 26 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 205th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
