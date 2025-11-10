PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
40M AGO

Ryan Palmer betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Palmer of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 07, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Ryan Palmer of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 07, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Ryan Palmer returns to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship for the first time in several years. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with hopes of making his first cut in recent memory.

    Latest odds for Palmer at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • This marks Palmer's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Palmer's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-72-2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC73-78+9--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC75-69E--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC74-71+5--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-73+5--

    Palmer's recent performances

    • Palmer's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he posted a score of 3-under.
    • He has averaged -0.218 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Palmer has an average of -0.875 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.461 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Palmer has averaged -1.490 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee119-0.067-0.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green177-1.557-0.875
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green146-0.1830.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting176-0.967-0.461
    Average Strokes Gained: Total177-2.775-1.490

    Palmer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Palmer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.067 (119th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranked 146th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Palmer sported a -1.557 mark that ranked 177th on TOUR. He ranked 175th with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Palmer delivered a -0.967 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 176th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranked 177th by breaking par 18.98% of the time.
    • Palmer has earned 26 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 205th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

