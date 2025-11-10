Ryan Palmer betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Palmer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.067 (119th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranked 146th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Palmer sported a -1.557 mark that ranked 177th on TOUR. He ranked 175th with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Palmer delivered a -0.967 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 176th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranked 177th by breaking par 18.98% of the time.