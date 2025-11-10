PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Robert Streb betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Robert Streb finished tied for 70th at two-over in his most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 looking to improve on that performance in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Streb at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Streb's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T7071-69-71-75+2
    2023T2966-69-73-66-10
    2021T5567-74-72-72+1
    2020T3568-70-68-70-8

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Streb's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 70th after posting a score of two-over.
    • Streb's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 29th at 10-under.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Streb's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-70-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC73-71E--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC69-76+3--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT7071-69-71-75+2--
    July 28, 20243M OpenT4670-65-73-71-59.000
    April 28, 2024Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-77E--
    April 21, 2024Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT5969-69-73-73-43.049
    March 10, 2024Puerto Rico OpenMC71-70-3--
    Jan. 14, 2024Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-75+5--

    Streb's recent performances

    • Streb's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 46th at the 3M Open, where he shot five-under.
    • Streb has an average of -0.051 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Streb has averaged -0.232 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Streb's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.232

    Streb's advanced stats and rankings

    • Streb is hitting 61.11% of greens in regulation this season.
    • His driving distance averages 298.1 yards this season.
    • Streb averages 28.50 putts per round this season.
    • He has maintained a 20.83% bogey avoidance rate this season.
    • Streb has broken par 22.22% of the time this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Streb as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

