Robert Streb betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Robert Streb finished tied for 70th at two-over in his most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 looking to improve on that performance in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Streb's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T70
|71-69-71-75
|+2
|2023
|T29
|66-69-73-66
|-10
|2021
|T55
|67-74-72-72
|+1
|2020
|T35
|68-70-68-70
|-8
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Streb's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 70th after posting a score of two-over.
- Streb's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 29th at 10-under.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Streb's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-70
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T70
|71-69-71-75
|+2
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|T46
|70-65-73-71
|-5
|9.000
|April 28, 2024
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|April 21, 2024
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T59
|69-69-73-73
|-4
|3.049
|March 10, 2024
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|Jan. 14, 2024
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
Streb's recent performances
- Streb's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 46th at the 3M Open, where he shot five-under.
- Streb has an average of -0.051 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Streb has averaged -0.232 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Streb's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.232
Streb's advanced stats and rankings
- Streb is hitting 61.11% of greens in regulation this season.
- His driving distance averages 298.1 yards this season.
- Streb averages 28.50 putts per round this season.
- He has maintained a 20.83% bogey avoidance rate this season.
- Streb has broken par 22.22% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Streb as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.