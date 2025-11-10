PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
46M AGO

Ricky Castillo betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ricky Castilloof the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 23, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Ricky Castilloof the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 23, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Ricky Castillo has not competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with an opportunity to make his mark at this $6 million event.

    Latest odds for Castillo at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • This is Castillo's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Castillo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-68-4--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC69-72-1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3071-69-73-68-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2365-67-70-69-936.375
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC65-73-4--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT3472-68-70-70E12.133
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC67-78+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-73-1--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC64-74-2--

    Castillo's recent performances

    • Castillo's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of 9-under.
    • He has an average of 0.354 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Castillo has an average of -0.155 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.067 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Castillo has averaged 0.432 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.698 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee240.3870.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.070-0.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green510.1310.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting141-0.2470.432
    Average Strokes Gained: Total740.3400.698

    Castillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Castillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.387 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.4 yards ranked 29th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sported a 0.070 mark that ranked 85th on TOUR. He ranked 35th with a 69.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Castillo delivered a 0.131 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 51st on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Castillo delivered a -0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27, and he ranked 97th by breaking par 22.07% of the time.
    • Castillo has earned 324 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 116th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Trevor Cone betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Zac Blair betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Purse breakdown: What are the payouts for Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Latest
    Official

    World Wide Technology Championship

    1

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -29
    R4
    -9

    -29

    1

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -29
    R4
    -9

    T2

    Chad Ramey
    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -7

    -27

    T2

    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Sami Valimaki
    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -8

    -27

    T2

    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Garrick Higgo
    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -4

    -26

    T4

    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Trevor Cone
    USA
    T. Cone
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -6

    -26

    T4

    USA
    T. Cone
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -8

    -25

    T6

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -8
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW