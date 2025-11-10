Ricky Castillo betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Ricky Castilloof the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 23, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Ricky Castillo has not competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with an opportunity to make his mark at this $6 million event.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Castillo's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Castillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|71-69-73-68
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T23
|65-67-70-69
|-9
|36.375
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|65-73
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T34
|72-68-70-70
|E
|12.133
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-78
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|64-74
|-2
|--
Castillo's recent performances
- Castillo's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of 9-under.
- He has an average of 0.354 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Castillo has an average of -0.155 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.067 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Castillo has averaged 0.432 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.698 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.387
|0.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.070
|-0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|51
|0.131
|0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.247
|0.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.340
|0.698
Castillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Castillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.387 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.4 yards ranked 29th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sported a 0.070 mark that ranked 85th on TOUR. He ranked 35th with a 69.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Castillo delivered a 0.131 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 51st on TOUR.
- On the greens, Castillo delivered a -0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27, and he ranked 97th by breaking par 22.07% of the time.
- Castillo has earned 324 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 116th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
