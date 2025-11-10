Pierceson Coody betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Coody has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 four times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.

Coody has an average of 0.979 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.036 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.