Pierceson Coody betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Pierceson Coody finished tied for 12th at 11-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Coody at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Coody's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1268-69-67-69-11

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Coody's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Coody's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3169-70-67-66-16--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT369-64-66-69-16--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1469-71-66-68-14--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-75+4--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT365-65-67-67-20133.750
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC79-70+7--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1669-67-69-70-548.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2567-70-66-67-1433.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3167-71-72-72-614.311

    Coody's recent performances

    • Coody has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 four times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
    • Coody has an average of 0.979 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.036 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 1.170 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee10.8380.979
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green119-0.0890.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green870.0070.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.080-0.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180.8371.170

    Coody's advanced stats and rankings

    • Coody leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a 0.838 average, while his average Driving Distance of 314.2 yards ranks 15th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody sports a -0.089 mark that ranks 119th on TOUR. He ranks fifth with a 72.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Coody delivers a 0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.64, and he ranks third by breaking par 26.01% of the time.
    • Coody has earned 248 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 139th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

