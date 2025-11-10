Pierceson Coody betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Pierceson Coody finished tied for 12th at 11-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Coody's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T12
|68-69-67-69
|-11
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Coody's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Coody's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|69-70-67-66
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|69-64-66-69
|-16
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T14
|69-71-66-68
|-14
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T3
|65-65-67-67
|-20
|133.750
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|79-70
|+7
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|48.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T25
|67-70-66-67
|-14
|33.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T31
|67-71-72-72
|-6
|14.311
Coody's recent performances
- Coody has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 four times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- Coody has an average of 0.979 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.036 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 1.170 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|0.838
|0.979
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.089
|0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|87
|0.007
|0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.080
|-0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|0.837
|1.170
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a 0.838 average, while his average Driving Distance of 314.2 yards ranks 15th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody sports a -0.089 mark that ranks 119th on TOUR. He ranks fifth with a 72.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Coody delivers a 0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.64, and he ranks third by breaking par 26.01% of the time.
- Coody has earned 248 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 139th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
