21M AGO

Philip Knowles betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Philip Knowles tees off on the seventh hole during the final round of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron 2025 at Hillcrest Country Club on August 17, 2025 in Boise, Idaho. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Philip Knowles tees off on the seventh hole during the final round of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron 2025 at Hillcrest Country Club on August 17, 2025 in Boise, Idaho. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Philip Knowles finished tied for 57th at five-under in his most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2023. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Knowles at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Knowles' recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T5766-70-74-69-5

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Knowles' most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 57th after posting a score of five-under.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Knowles' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC69-80+5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-75+8--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4172-65-66-72-914.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3466-64-75-70-1319.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC74-67+1--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-72+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-72+2--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-71+2--

    Knowles' recent performances

    • Knowles' best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 13-under.
    • He has an average of -0.261 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Knowles has an average of -0.175 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.574 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Knowles has averaged -0.958 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Knowles' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.538-0.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.318-0.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1260.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.883-0.574
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.613-0.958

    Knowles' advanced stats and rankings

    • Knowles has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.538 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards shows room for improvement.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knowles has a -0.318 mark. He has hit 63.19% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Knowles has delivered a -0.883 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 28.95 putts per round and has broken par 19.17% of the time.
    • Knowles ranks 186th with 64 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knowles as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

