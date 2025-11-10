Philip Knowles betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
Philip Knowles tees off on the seventh hole during the final round of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron 2025 at Hillcrest Country Club on August 17, 2025 in Boise, Idaho. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Philip Knowles finished tied for 57th at five-under in his most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2023. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Knowles' recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T57
|66-70-74-69
|-5
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Knowles' most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 57th after posting a score of five-under.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Knowles' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-80
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T41
|72-65-66-72
|-9
|14.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|66-64-75-70
|-13
|19.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
Knowles' recent performances
- Knowles' best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 13-under.
- He has an average of -0.261 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Knowles has an average of -0.175 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.574 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Knowles has averaged -0.958 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knowles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.538
|-0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.318
|-0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.126
|0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.883
|-0.574
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.613
|-0.958
Knowles' advanced stats and rankings
- Knowles has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.538 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards shows room for improvement.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knowles has a -0.318 mark. He has hit 63.19% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Knowles has delivered a -0.883 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 28.95 putts per round and has broken par 19.17% of the time.
- Knowles ranks 186th with 64 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Knowles as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.