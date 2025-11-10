Paul Peterson betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Paul Peterson of the United States plays his shot from the second teeduring the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 07, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Paul Peterson returns to Port Royal Golf Course for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, scheduled for Nov. 13-16, 2025. He has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Peterson's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Peterson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T51
|66-72-70-70
|-6
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-78
|+2
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T55
|65-71-73-68
|-3
|5.600
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|2
|67-68-67-69
|-9
|165.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|68-70-69-72
|-9
|4.400
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|65-70-70-69
|-6
|6.257
Peterson's recent performances
- Peterson has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished second with a score of 9-under.
- Peterson has an average of -0.858 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.150 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Peterson has averaged -0.372 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|165
|-0.538
|-0.858
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|-0.006
|0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|44
|0.148
|0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.328
|0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.067
|-0.372
Peterson's advanced stats and rankings
- Peterson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.538 (165th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.6 yards ranked 175th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Peterson sported a -0.006 mark that ranked 100th on TOUR. He ranked 66th with a 67.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Peterson delivered a 0.328 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranked 70th by breaking par 22.51% of the time.
- Peterson has earned 291 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 125th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
