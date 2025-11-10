PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Paul Peterson betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Paul Peterson of the United States plays his shot from the second teeduring the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 07, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Paul Peterson returns to Port Royal Golf Course for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, scheduled for Nov. 13-16, 2025. He has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.

    Latest odds for Peterson at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • This is Peterson's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Peterson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5166-72-70-70-6--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-78+2--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT5565-71-73-68-35.600
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-68-4--
    July 13, 2025ISCO Championship267-68-67-69-9165.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-69-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6068-70-69-72-94.400
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5265-70-70-69-66.257

    Peterson's recent performances

    • Peterson has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished second with a score of 9-under.
    • Peterson has an average of -0.858 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.150 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Peterson has averaged -0.372 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee165-0.538-0.858
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100-0.0060.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green440.1480.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting280.3280.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.067-0.372

    Peterson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Peterson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.538 (165th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.6 yards ranked 175th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Peterson sported a -0.006 mark that ranked 100th on TOUR. He ranked 66th with a 67.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Peterson delivered a 0.328 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranked 70th by breaking par 22.51% of the time.
    • Peterson has earned 291 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 125th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

