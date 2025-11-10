Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Patrick Fishburn of the United States plays a shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 24, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Patrick Fishburn finished tied for 41st at seven-under the last time he played in this tournament in 2020. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Fishburn's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2020
|T41
|66-71-71-69
|-7
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Fishburn's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2020, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of seven-under.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Fishburn's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T62
|70-70-75-72
|+3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T38
|69-70-71-68
|-10
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T38
|70-69-72-71
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T8
|66-71-65-65
|-13
|80.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|66-68-71-68
|-11
|9.556
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T6
|69-69-67-70
|-5
|57.500
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T18
|70-67-66-67
|-14
|47.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
Fishburn's recent performances
- Fishburn has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of five-under.
- Fishburn has an average of 0.369 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.372 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.353 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn has averaged 0.090 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|41
|0.275
|0.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.129
|0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|117
|-0.069
|-0.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.113
|-0.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.447
|0.090
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.275 (41st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.8 yards ranked 55th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sported a 0.129 mark that ranked 75th on TOUR. He ranked 10th with a 71.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fishburn delivered a 0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 169th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.78, and he ranked 119th by breaking par 21.59% of the time.
- Fishburn's overall Strokes Gained: Total of 0.447 ranked 57th on TOUR this season.
- He accumulated 423 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 95th.
- Fishburn ranked 30th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.99%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
