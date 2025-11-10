PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
21M AGO

Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Fishburn of the United States plays a shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 24, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Patrick Fishburn finished tied for 41st at seven-under the last time he played in this tournament in 2020. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Fishburn at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Fishburn's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2020T4166-71-71-69-7

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Fishburn's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2020, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of seven-under.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Fishburn's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-69-4--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-72E--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT6270-70-75-72+3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT3869-70-71-68-10--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3870-69-72-71-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT866-71-65-65-1380.000
    July 27, 20253M OpenT4466-68-71-68-119.556
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT669-69-67-70-557.500
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1870-67-66-67-1447.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC68-71-5--

    Fishburn's recent performances

    • Fishburn has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of five-under.
    • Fishburn has an average of 0.369 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.372 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.353 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fishburn has averaged 0.090 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee410.2750.369
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.1290.372
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green117-0.069-0.353
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.113-0.298
    Average Strokes Gained: Total570.4470.090

    Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fishburn posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.275 (41st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.8 yards ranked 55th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sported a 0.129 mark that ranked 75th on TOUR. He ranked 10th with a 71.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fishburn delivered a 0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 169th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.78, and he ranked 119th by breaking par 21.59% of the time.
    • Fishburn's overall Strokes Gained: Total of 0.447 ranked 57th on TOUR this season.
    • He accumulated 423 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 95th.
    • Fishburn ranked 30th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.99%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

