Noah Goodwin betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Noah Goodwin will tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16, competing in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship for the first time in the past five years. The tournament offers a $6 million purse at the 6,828-yard, par-71 course in Southampton, Bermuda.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Goodwin's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Goodwin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|67-67-76-69
|-9
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|72-65-68-71
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T23
|65-71-66-69
|-9
|36.375
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T10
|68-66-65-67
|-18
|72.500
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T50
|68-73-72-71
|+4
|4.823
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T18
|69-67-68-64
|-12
|44.000
Goodwin's recent performances
- Goodwin has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 18-under.
- Goodwin has an average of 0.081 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.103 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Goodwin has averaged 0.487 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Goodwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|0.026
|0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.148
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|108
|-0.046
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.110
|0.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.058
|0.487
Goodwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Goodwin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.026 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranked 104th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Goodwin sported a -0.148 mark that ranked 134th on TOUR. He ranked 68th with a 67.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Goodwin delivered a 0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranked 84th by breaking par 22.31% of the time.
- Goodwin has earned 219 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 144th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Goodwin as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
