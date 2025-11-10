Noah Goodwin betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Goodwin has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 18-under.

Goodwin has an average of 0.081 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.103 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.