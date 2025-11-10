PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Noah Goodwin betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Noah Goodwin will tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16, competing in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship for the first time in the past five years. The tournament offers a $6 million purse at the 6,828-yard, par-71 course in Southampton, Bermuda.

    Latest odds for Goodwin at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • This is Goodwin's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Goodwin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6367-67-76-69-9--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-73-1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2172-65-68-71-12--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2365-71-66-69-936.375
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1068-66-65-67-1872.500
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT5068-73-72-71+44.823
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC71-75+4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-72-2--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1869-67-68-64-1244.000

    Goodwin's recent performances

    • Goodwin has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 18-under.
    • Goodwin has an average of 0.081 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.103 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Goodwin has averaged 0.487 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Goodwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1050.0260.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.1480.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green108-0.0460.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting740.1100.289
    Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.0580.487

    Goodwin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Goodwin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.026 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranked 104th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Goodwin sported a -0.148 mark that ranked 134th on TOUR. He ranked 68th with a 67.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Goodwin delivered a 0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranked 84th by breaking par 22.31% of the time.
    • Goodwin has earned 219 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 144th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Goodwin as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

