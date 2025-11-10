PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
51M AGO

Niklas Norgaard betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Niklas Norgaard returns to Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. This will be his first time competing in this tournament over the past five years.

    Latest odds for Norgaard at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • This is Norgaard's first time competing in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Norgaard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6866-70-71-70-73.125
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC77-69+4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-68+1--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4676-70-75-72+1316.125
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-74+4--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT567-69-71-64-1362.500

    Norgaard's recent performances

    • Norgaard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 13-under.
    • Norgaard has an average of 0.234 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.469 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Norgaard has averaged -0.625 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Norgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee60.5990.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.147-0.469
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green175-0.471-0.273
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting830.078-0.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Total990.058-0.625

    Norgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Norgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.599 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.6 yards ranked fourth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Norgaard sported a -0.147 mark that ranked 132nd on TOUR. He ranked 30th with a 69.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Norgaard delivered a 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 166th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.70, and he ranked 36th by breaking par 23.56% of the time.
    • Norgaard has earned 162 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 161st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norgaard as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

