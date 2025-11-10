PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Nico Echavarria betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Nico Echavarria has competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship the past two years, finishing tied for 29th in 2024 and tied for 23rd in 2023. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 looking to improve on his recent performances at this $6 million event.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Echavarria's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2969-70-68-69-8
    2023T2366-64-72-71-11

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 29th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Echavarria's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 23rd at 11-under.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Echavarria's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1469-68-67-63-21--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent Classic970-65-69-67-13--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3872-70-69-66-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1963-68-64-75-1044
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2264-72-72-67-531.875
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-72+2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT666-67-69-66-2095
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC78-75+13--

    Echavarria's recent performances

    • Echavarria has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
    • Echavarria has an average of -0.448 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.607 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Echavarria has averaged 0.664 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.093-0.448
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.1240.242
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green168-0.3350.264
    Average Strokes Gained: Puttingeighth0.5930.607
    Average Strokes Gained: Total790.2890.664

    Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

    • Echavarria posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.093 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.9 yards ranked 154th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sported a 0.124 mark that ranked 77th on TOUR. He ranked 82nd with a 67.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Echavarria delivered a 0.593 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranked 32nd by breaking par 23.59% of the time.
    • Echavarria has earned 672 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 62nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

