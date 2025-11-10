Nico Echavarria betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Nico Echavarria has competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship the past two years, finishing tied for 29th in 2024 and tied for 23rd in 2023. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 looking to improve on his recent performances at this $6 million event.
Echavarria's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T29
|69-70-68-69
|-8
|2023
|T23
|66-64-72-71
|-11
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 29th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Echavarria's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 23rd at 11-under.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Echavarria's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T14
|69-68-67-63
|-21
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|9
|70-65-69-67
|-13
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|72-70-69-66
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T19
|63-68-64-75
|-10
|44
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|64-72-72-67
|-5
|31.875
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T6
|66-67-69-66
|-20
|95
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-75
|+13
|--
Echavarria's recent performances
- Echavarria has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
- Echavarria has an average of -0.448 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.607 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria has averaged 0.664 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.093
|-0.448
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.124
|0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|168
|-0.335
|0.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|eighth
|0.593
|0.607
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.289
|0.664
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.093 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.9 yards ranked 154th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sported a 0.124 mark that ranked 77th on TOUR. He ranked 82nd with a 67.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Echavarria delivered a 0.593 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranked 32nd by breaking par 23.59% of the time.
- Echavarria has earned 672 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 62nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
