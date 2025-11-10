PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Nick Hardy betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 07, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Nick Hardy made the cut and finished tied for 23rd at 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with hopes of improving on his mixed results in Bermuda.

    Latest odds for Hardy at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Hardy's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-68-1
    2023T2365-71-71-66-11
    2022MC75-68+1

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Hardy's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Hardy's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 23rd at 11-under.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Hardy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-68-1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-75+3--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2867-70-67-67-1323.955
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT867-68-71-70-440.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-71-1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5169-66-74-69-106.333
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-68-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1168-67-67-72-661.400

    Hardy's recent performances

    • Hardy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • Hardy has an average of 0.205 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.241 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hardy has averaged -0.292 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee670.1590.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green820.1100.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green153-0.237-0.439
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.159-0.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.127-0.292

    Hardy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hardy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.159 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.6 yards ranked 28th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hardy sported a 0.110 mark that ranked 82nd on TOUR. He ranked 12th with a 71.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hardy delivered a -0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 170th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.81, and he ranked 139th by breaking par 20.90% of the time.
    • Hardy has earned 145 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 165th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

