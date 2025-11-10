Nick Hardy betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 07, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Nick Hardy made the cut and finished tied for 23rd at 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with hopes of improving on his mixed results in Bermuda.
Hardy's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|2023
|T23
|65-71-71-66
|-11
|2022
|MC
|75-68
|+1
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Hardy's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Hardy's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 23rd at 11-under.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Hardy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|67-70-67-67
|-13
|23.955
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T8
|67-68-71-70
|-4
|40.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|69-66-74-69
|-10
|6.333
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T11
|68-67-67-72
|-6
|61.400
Hardy's recent performances
- Hardy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- Hardy has an average of 0.205 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.241 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hardy has averaged -0.292 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.159
|0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.110
|0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|153
|-0.237
|-0.439
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.159
|-0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.127
|-0.292
Hardy's advanced stats and rankings
- Hardy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.159 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.6 yards ranked 28th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hardy sported a 0.110 mark that ranked 82nd on TOUR. He ranked 12th with a 71.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hardy delivered a -0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 170th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.81, and he ranked 139th by breaking par 20.90% of the time.
- Hardy has earned 145 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 165th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
