2H AGO

Michael Brennan betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Michael Brennan has not competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Brennan at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • This is Brennan's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Brennan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5969-68-70-70-11--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah Championship167-65-64-66-22--
    Sept. 8, 2024Fortinet Cup ChampionshipT367-67-69-74-3160.000
    Sept. 1, 2024CRMC Championship presented by GertensMC71-69E--
    Aug. 25, 2024CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba OpenT963-71-69-65-2072.500
    Aug. 18, 2024Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open presented by Lake Country Co-OpT567-63-69-66-1590.000
    Aug. 4, 2024BioSteel ChampionshipT2366-62-68-67-1736.375
    July 28, 2024Commissionaires Ottawa OpenT668-64-67-66-2391.667
    July 21, 2024Bromont Open presented by DesjardinsMC66-71-3--
    July 14, 2024Explore NB OpenT467-65-63-18115.000

    Brennan's recent performances

    • Brennan has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.
    • Brennan has finished in the top 10 six times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
    • Brennan has an average of 0.866 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.103 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Brennan has an average of -0.002 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Brennan has averaged 0.684 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Brennan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-1.8990.866
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.5110.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.288-0.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.347-0.269
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-4.0450.684

    Brennan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Brennan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.899 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 327.4 yards demonstrates his power off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brennan has recorded a 0.511 mark. He has hit 80.56% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Brennan has delivered a 1.347 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.88 putts per round, and he has broken par 35.42% of the time.
    • Brennan has maintained a strong bogey avoidance rate of 9.72% this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brennan as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

