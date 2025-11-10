Michael Brennan betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Brennan has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.

Brennan has finished in the top 10 six times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.

Brennan has an average of 0.866 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.103 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Brennan has an average of -0.002 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.