Michael Brennan betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Michael Brennan has not competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Brennan's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Brennan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T59
|69-68-70-70
|-11
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|1
|67-65-64-66
|-22
|--
|Sept. 8, 2024
|Fortinet Cup Championship
|T3
|67-67-69-74
|-3
|160.000
|Sept. 1, 2024
|CRMC Championship presented by Gertens
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|Aug. 25, 2024
|CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open
|T9
|63-71-69-65
|-20
|72.500
|Aug. 18, 2024
|Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open presented by Lake Country Co-Op
|T5
|67-63-69-66
|-15
|90.000
|Aug. 4, 2024
|BioSteel Championship
|T23
|66-62-68-67
|-17
|36.375
|July 28, 2024
|Commissionaires Ottawa Open
|T6
|68-64-67-66
|-23
|91.667
|July 21, 2024
|Bromont Open presented by Desjardins
|MC
|66-71
|-3
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Explore NB Open
|T4
|67-65-63
|-18
|115.000
Brennan's recent performances
- Brennan has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.
- Brennan has finished in the top 10 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
- Brennan has an average of 0.866 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.103 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Brennan has an average of -0.002 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Brennan has averaged 0.684 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brennan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|1.899
|0.866
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.511
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.288
|-0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|1.347
|-0.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|4.045
|0.684
Brennan's advanced stats and rankings
- Brennan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.899 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 327.4 yards demonstrates his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brennan has recorded a 0.511 mark. He has hit 80.56% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Brennan has delivered a 1.347 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.88 putts per round, and he has broken par 35.42% of the time.
- Brennan has maintained a strong bogey avoidance rate of 9.72% this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brennan as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
