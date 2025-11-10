Max McGreevy betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

McGreevy has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 14-under.

McGreevy has an average of 0.356 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.065 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.