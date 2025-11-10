Max McGreevy betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Max McGreevyof the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 25, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Max McGreevy returns to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for eighth at 15-under in his most recent appearance in 2023. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 looking to improve upon that strong showing.
McGreevy's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T8
|65-70-66-68
|-15
|2022
|T62
|73-65-73-73
|E
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 15-under.
- McGreevy's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for eighth at 15-under.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
McGreevy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T56
|75-63-70-68
|-12
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T11
|68-68-69-65
|-14
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T33
|70-69-70-69
|-6
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T34
|66-66-70-72
|-6
|20.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
McGreevy's recent performances
- McGreevy has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 14-under.
- McGreevy has an average of 0.356 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.065 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McGreevy has averaged 0.380 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.379
|0.356
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|0.054
|-0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|128
|-0.107
|0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.135
|0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.190
|0.380
McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings
- McGreevy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.379 (25th) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranked 123rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, McGreevy sported a 0.054 mark that ranked 89th on TOUR. He ranked 72nd with a 67.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McGreevy delivered a -0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which placed him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranked 79th by breaking par 22.36% of the time.
- McGreevy has earned 412 FedExCup Regular Season points (97th) in 2025.
All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
