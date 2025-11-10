PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
51M AGO

Max McGreevy betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max McGreevyof the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 25, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Max McGreevyof the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 25, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Max McGreevy returns to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for eighth at 15-under in his most recent appearance in 2023. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 looking to improve upon that strong showing.

    Latest odds for McGreevy at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    McGreevy's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T865-70-66-68-15
    2022T6273-65-73-73E

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 15-under.
    • McGreevy's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for eighth at 15-under.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    McGreevy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5675-63-70-68-12--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1168-68-69-65-14--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3370-69-70-69-6--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3466-66-70-72-620.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-70-2--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-71+1--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC73-72+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC67-73-4--

    McGreevy's recent performances

    • McGreevy has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 14-under.
    • McGreevy has an average of 0.356 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.065 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McGreevy has averaged 0.380 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.3790.356
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green890.054-0.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green128-0.1070.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting129-0.1350.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Total880.1900.380

    McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McGreevy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.379 (25th) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranked 123rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, McGreevy sported a 0.054 mark that ranked 89th on TOUR. He ranked 72nd with a 67.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McGreevy delivered a -0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which placed him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranked 79th by breaking par 22.36% of the time.
    • McGreevy has earned 412 FedExCup Regular Season points (97th) in 2025.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Jackson Suber betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    As last change looms, these DP World Tour players are projected to earn TOUR cards

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Trevor Cone betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    World Wide Technology Championship

    1

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -29
    R4
    -9

    -29

    1

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -29
    R4
    -9

    T2

    Chad Ramey
    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -7

    -27

    T2

    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Sami Valimaki
    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -8

    -27

    T2

    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Garrick Higgo
    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -4

    -26

    T4

    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Trevor Cone
    USA
    T. Cone
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -6

    -26

    T4

    USA
    T. Cone
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -8

    -25

    T6

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -8
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW