Matthew Riedel betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Riedel's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 15-under.

He has an average of 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Riedel has an average of -0.191 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.324 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Riedel has averaged -0.759 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.