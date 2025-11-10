Matthew Riedel betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Matthew Riedel of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 07, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Matthew Riedel has not competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years and will tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16, 2025. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in recent memory.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Riedel's first time competing in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Riedel's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|67-68-74-66
|-5
|15.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|66-71-67-69
|-15
|30.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
Riedel's recent performances
- Riedel's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 15-under.
- He has an average of 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Riedel has an average of -0.191 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.324 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Riedel has averaged -0.759 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.216 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riedel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.106
|0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.257
|-0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|176
|-0.551
|-0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.066
|-0.759
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|165
|-0.980
|-1.216
Riedel's advanced stats and rankings
- Riedel has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.106 (129th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranks 69th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riedel has a -0.257 mark that ranks 148th on TOUR. He ranks 62nd with a 68.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Riedel has delivered a -0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 176th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.10, and he ranks 168th by breaking par 19.92% of the time.
- Riedel has earned 87 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 177th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riedel as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.