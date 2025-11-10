PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Matthew Riedel betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matthew Riedel of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 07, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Matthew Riedel of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 07, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Matthew Riedel has not competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years and will tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16, 2025. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in recent memory.

    Latest odds for Riedel at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • This is Riedel's first time competing in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Riedel's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-77+4--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-76+7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC76-70+2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3867-68-74-66-515.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-71-1--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC75-70+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2666-71-67-69-1530.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-70E--

    Riedel's recent performances

    • Riedel's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 15-under.
    • He has an average of 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Riedel has an average of -0.191 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.324 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Riedel has averaged -0.759 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.216 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Riedel's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.1060.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green148-0.257-0.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green176-0.551-0.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.066-0.759
    Average Strokes Gained: Total165-0.980-1.216

    Riedel's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riedel has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.106 (129th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranks 69th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riedel has a -0.257 mark that ranks 148th on TOUR. He ranks 62nd with a 68.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Riedel has delivered a -0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 176th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.10, and he ranks 168th by breaking par 19.92% of the time.
    • Riedel has earned 87 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 177th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riedel as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Jackson Suber betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    As last change looms, these DP World Tour players are projected to earn TOUR cards

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Rico Hoey betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    World Wide Technology Championship

    1

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -29
    R4
    -9

    -29

    1

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -29
    R4
    -9

    T2

    Chad Ramey
    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -7

    -27

    T2

    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Sami Valimaki
    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -8

    -27

    T2

    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Garrick Higgo
    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -4

    -26

    T4

    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Trevor Cone
    USA
    T. Cone
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -6

    -26

    T4

    USA
    T. Cone
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -8

    -25

    T6

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -8
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW