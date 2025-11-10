PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Matt Kuchar betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Matt Kuchar of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 07, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Matt Kuchar has not competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set on a strong debut in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Kuchar at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    • This is Kuchar's first time competing in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Kuchar's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1165-68-68-65-22--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1868-69-65-73-13--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1368-70-74-66-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4466-71-68-71-49.045
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT565-70-67-66-1690.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-71-4--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2574-75-71-72+437.083
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5371-66-73-71+16.050
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5669-68-70-71-65.500
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3267-70-71-69-726.000

    Kuchar's recent performances

    • Kuchar has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
    • Kuchar has an average of -0.279 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.532 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kuchar has averaged 1.137 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150-0.293-0.279
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.1360.532
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green240.2740.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150.4390.699
    Average Strokes Gained: Total430.5561.137

    Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kuchar posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.293 (150th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.9 yards ranked 174th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kuchar sported a 0.136 mark that ranked 73rd on TOUR. He ranked 105th with a 66.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kuchar delivered a 0.439 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.92, and he ranked 46th by breaking par 23.06% of the time.
    • Kuchar accumulated 285 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 127th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 12.69% ranked fifth.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

