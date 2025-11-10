Matt Kuchar betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
Matt Kuchar of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 07, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Matt Kuchar has not competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set on a strong debut in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Kuchar's first time competing in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Kuchar's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T11
|65-68-68-65
|-22
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T18
|68-69-65-73
|-13
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|68-70-74-66
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|66-71-68-71
|-4
|9.045
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T5
|65-70-67-66
|-16
|90.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|74-75-71-72
|+4
|37.083
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T53
|71-66-73-71
|+1
|6.050
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T56
|69-68-70-71
|-6
|5.500
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|67-70-71-69
|-7
|26.000
Kuchar's recent performances
- Kuchar has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
- Kuchar has an average of -0.279 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.532 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kuchar has averaged 1.137 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.293
|-0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.136
|0.532
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|24
|0.274
|0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|15
|0.439
|0.699
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.556
|1.137
Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings
- Kuchar posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.293 (150th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.9 yards ranked 174th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kuchar sported a 0.136 mark that ranked 73rd on TOUR. He ranked 105th with a 66.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kuchar delivered a 0.439 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.92, and he ranked 46th by breaking par 23.06% of the time.
- Kuchar accumulated 285 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 127th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 12.69% ranked fifth.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.