Mason Andersen betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Mason Andersen of the United States hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the third round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 08, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Mason Andersen has not competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the last five years and will tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 for the 2025 tournament. This marks his first appearance at this event in recent years.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Andersen's first time competing in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Andersen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|65-66-72-69
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+11
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|85
|69-69-71-76
|-3
|1.500
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|70-68-70-71
|-5
|9.645
Andersen's recent performances
- Andersen had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 31st with a score of 16-under.
- Andersen has an average of -0.377 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.886 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Andersen has an average of 0.296 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.237 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Andersen has averaged -0.730 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Andersen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-0.491
|-0.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|174
|-0.863
|-0.886
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|66
|0.078
|0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.006
|0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|173
|-1.282
|-0.730
Andersen's advanced stats and rankings
- Andersen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.491 (164th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranked 135th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Andersen sported a -0.863 mark that ranked 174th on TOUR. He ranked 161st with a 63.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Andersen delivered a -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.66, and he ranked 156th by breaking par 20.43% of the time.
- Andersen has accumulated 43 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 196th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Andersen as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
