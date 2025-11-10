PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Mason Andersen betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mason Andersen of the United States hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the third round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 08, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Mason Andersen of the United States hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the third round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 08, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Mason Andersen has not competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the last five years and will tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 for the 2025 tournament. This marks his first appearance at this event in recent years.

    Latest odds for Andersen at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • This is Andersen's first time competing in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Andersen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3165-66-72-69-16--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-74E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-71-2--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC75-76+11--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC75-70+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket Classic8569-69-71-76-31.500
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-73+2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3770-68-70-71-59.645

    Andersen's recent performances

    • Andersen had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 31st with a score of 16-under.
    • Andersen has an average of -0.377 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.886 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Andersen has an average of 0.296 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.237 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Andersen has averaged -0.730 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Andersen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee164-0.491-0.377
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green174-0.863-0.886
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green660.0780.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.0060.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Total173-1.282-0.730

    Andersen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Andersen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.491 (164th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranked 135th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Andersen sported a -0.863 mark that ranked 174th on TOUR. He ranked 161st with a 63.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Andersen delivered a -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.66, and he ranked 156th by breaking par 20.43% of the time.
    • Andersen has accumulated 43 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 196th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Andersen as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

