1H AGO

Martin Laird betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Martin Laird of Scotland tees off on the 10th hole during the Pro-Am prior to the Amgen Irish Open 2025 at The K Club on September 03, 2025 in Straffan, Ireland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Martin Laird finished tied for 37th at seven-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Laird at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Laird's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3768-68-68-73-7

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Laird's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of seven-under.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Laird's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5770-70-71-75-2--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT3469-71-70-70E12.133
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-73-5--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT6871-66-73-71-72.054
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-81+13--

    Laird's recent performances

    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of even-par.
    • Laird has an average of -0.360 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.042 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Laird has an average of 0.075 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Laird has averaged 0.028 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Laird's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.495-0.360
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.0110.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1840.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.1610.271
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.1380.028

    Laird's advanced stats and rankings

    • Laird posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.495 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards shows his position off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Laird sported a 0.011 mark. He had a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Laird delivered a 0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he had a Putts Per Round average of 29.96, and he broke par 17.36% of the time.
    • Laird has earned 49 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 195th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

