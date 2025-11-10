Martin Laird betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Martin Laird of Scotland tees off on the 10th hole during the Pro-Am prior to the Amgen Irish Open 2025 at The K Club on September 03, 2025 in Straffan, Ireland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Martin Laird finished tied for 37th at seven-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Laird's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T37
|68-68-68-73
|-7
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Laird's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of seven-under.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Laird's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T57
|70-70-71-75
|-2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T34
|69-71-70-70
|E
|12.133
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-73
|-5
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T68
|71-66-73-71
|-7
|2.054
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-81
|+13
|--
Laird's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of even-par.
- Laird has an average of -0.360 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.042 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Laird has an average of 0.075 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Laird has averaged 0.028 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Laird's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.495
|-0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.011
|0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.184
|0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.161
|0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.138
|0.028
Laird's advanced stats and rankings
- Laird posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.495 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards shows his position off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Laird sported a 0.011 mark. He had a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Laird delivered a 0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he had a Putts Per Round average of 29.96, and he broke par 17.36% of the time.
- Laird has earned 49 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 195th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
