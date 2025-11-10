Luke List betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Luke List finished tied for 53rd at even when he last played in this tournament in 2021. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
List's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|T53
|68-72-72-72
|E
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In List's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2021, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of even.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
List's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|75
|66-71-85-68
|+2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|68-68-73-68
|-11
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|71-71-69-70
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T8
|72-66-65-73
|-4
|40
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T41
|68-70-68-70
|-12
|13
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
List's recent performances
- List has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- List has an average of -0.161 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.161 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- List has averaged -0.322 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
List's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.347
|-0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-0.383
|-0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|135
|-0.129
|0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.143
|-0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-0.308
|-0.322
List's advanced stats and rankings
- List posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.347 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.9 yards ranked 36th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, List sported a -0.383 mark that ranked 158th on TOUR. He ranked 88th with a 66.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- List has earned 175 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 157th on TOUR.
- On the greens, List delivered a -0.143 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.44, and he ranked 157th by breaking par 20.34% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
