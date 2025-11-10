PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Luke Clanton betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Luke Clanton has not competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the last five years and will tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16. He'll be looking to make his mark at this $6 million event in Bermuda.

    Latest odds for Clanton at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • This is Clanton's first time competing in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Clanton's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4671-68-68-67-14--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5671-66-71-71-5--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2969-68-70-70-11--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC76-73+5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6771-65-70-74E3.3
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6166-66-70-74-84.2
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6572-66-74-70+23.5
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6066-67-77-69-94.4
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3467-72-68-70-325.75

    Clanton's recent performances

    • Clanton's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 29th with a score of 11-under.
    • He has an average of 0.226 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Clanton has an average of -0.003 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.365 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Clanton has an average of -0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.323 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.3000.226
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.235-0.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green157-0.242-0.365
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.256-0.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1030.037-0.323

    Clanton's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clanton posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.300 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.8 yards ranked 13th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clanton sported a 0.235 mark that ranked 56th on TOUR. He ranked 17th with a 70.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Clanton delivered a -0.256 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 168th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.72, and he ranked 69th by breaking par 22.53% of the time.
    • Clanton has earned 41 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 198th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

