Lee Hodges betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 07, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Lee Hodges finished tied for 71st at four-over when he last competed in this tournament in 2022. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Hodges' recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T71
|72-70-70-76
|+4
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Hodges' most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for 71st after posting a score of four-over.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Hodges' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T40
|69-68-69-67
|-15
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T40
|76-66-68-70
|-4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T38
|73-67-68-70
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T55
|65-72-70-70
|-3
|5.600
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|68-67-68-68
|-13
|38.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|65-68-72-70
|-13
|19.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T9
|67-67-63-69
|-14
|72.500
Hodges' recent performances
- Hodges has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
- Hodges has an average of 0.452 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.381 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges has averaged 0.247 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.115
|0.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.425
|-0.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|78
|0.037
|0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|99
|0.016
|0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.593
|0.247
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.115 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranked 102nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges sported a 0.425 mark that ranked 29th on TOUR. He ranked 13th with a 70.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hodges delivered a 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranked 59th by breaking par 22.78% of the time.
- Hodges has earned 383 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 103rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
