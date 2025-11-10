PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Lee Hodges betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 07, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 07, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Lee Hodges finished tied for 71st at four-over when he last competed in this tournament in 2022. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Hodges at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Hodges' recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T7172-70-70-76+4

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Hodges' most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for 71st after posting a score of four-over.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Hodges' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4069-68-69-67-15--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC69-72-1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4076-66-68-70-4--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT3873-67-68-70-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT5565-72-70-70-35.600
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-70-4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-71+4--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2168-67-68-68-1338.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3465-68-72-70-1319.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT967-67-63-69-1472.500

    Hodges' recent performances

    • Hodges has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
    • Hodges has an average of 0.452 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.381 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hodges has averaged 0.247 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.1150.452
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green290.425-0.381
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green780.0370.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting990.0160.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Total390.5930.247

    Hodges' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hodges posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.115 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranked 102nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges sported a 0.425 mark that ranked 29th on TOUR. He ranked 13th with a 70.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hodges delivered a 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranked 59th by breaking par 22.78% of the time.
    • Hodges has earned 383 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 103rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

