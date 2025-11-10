PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
29M AGO

Kris Ventura betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Kris Ventura returns to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set to tee off at Port Royal Golf Course from Nov. 13-16, 2025. Ventura looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance in this tournament, where he missed the cut in 2021.

    Latest odds for Ventura at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Ventura's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021MC70-74+2
    2020T4170-70-70-67-7

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Ventura's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of two-over.
    • Ventura's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 41st at seven-under.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Ventura's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2764-69-70-68-17--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1169-70-64-67-14--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2171-67-67-71-12--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC66-72-4--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT4570-64-69-79+26.378
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2765-70-69-68-1230.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3465-72-70-68-1319.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-70-2--

    Ventura's recent performances

    • Ventura has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 14-under.
    • Ventura has an average of 0.019 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.014 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Ventura has averaged 0.305 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee800.0990.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green105-0.021-0.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green132-0.1220.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting460.2110.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Total920.1670.305

    Ventura's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ventura has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.099 (80th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.6 yards ranks 21st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura sports a -0.021 mark that ranks 105th on TOUR. He ranks 41st with a 69.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ventura has delivered a 0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09, and he ranks 48th by breaking par 23.03% of the time.
    • Ventura has earned 304 FedExCup Regular Season points (121st) this season, and he ranks 40th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.40%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Jackson Suber betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    As last change looms, these DP World Tour players are projected to earn TOUR cards

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Trevor Cone betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    World Wide Technology Championship

    1

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -29
    R4
    -9

    -29

    1

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -29
    R4
    -9

    T2

    Chad Ramey
    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -7

    -27

    T2

    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Sami Valimaki
    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -8

    -27

    T2

    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Garrick Higgo
    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -4

    -26

    T4

    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Trevor Cone
    USA
    T. Cone
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -6

    -26

    T4

    USA
    T. Cone
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -8

    -25

    T6

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -8
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW