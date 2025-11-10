Kris Ventura betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Kris Ventura returns to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set to tee off at Port Royal Golf Course from Nov. 13-16, 2025. Ventura looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance in this tournament, where he missed the cut in 2021.
Ventura's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|2020
|T41
|70-70-70-67
|-7
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Ventura's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of two-over.
- Ventura's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 41st at seven-under.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Ventura's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T27
|64-69-70-68
|-17
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T11
|69-70-64-67
|-14
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|71-67-67-71
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T45
|70-64-69-79
|+2
|6.378
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T27
|65-70-69-68
|-12
|30.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|65-72-70-68
|-13
|19.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
Ventura's recent performances
- Ventura has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 14-under.
- Ventura has an average of 0.019 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.014 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ventura has averaged 0.305 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.099
|0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|-0.021
|-0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|132
|-0.122
|0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.211
|0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.167
|0.305
Ventura's advanced stats and rankings
- Ventura has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.099 (80th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.6 yards ranks 21st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura sports a -0.021 mark that ranks 105th on TOUR. He ranks 41st with a 69.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ventura has delivered a 0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09, and he ranks 48th by breaking par 23.03% of the time.
- Ventura has earned 304 FedExCup Regular Season points (121st) this season, and he ranks 40th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.40%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
