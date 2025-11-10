Kevin Yu betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 06, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Kevin Yu finished tied for third at 17-under in 2023 but missed the cut last year at this event. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set on improving upon his 2024 performance at the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Yu's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|2023
|T3
|64-66-67-70
|-17
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Yu's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Yu's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for third at 17-under.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Yu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T15
|67-69-63-72
|-13
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|69-68-73-66
|-8
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T11
|67-71-68-67
|-15
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|71-67-69-69
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-66
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|67-67-69-73
|-4
|18
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|65-68-73-65
|-13
|38.25
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has three top-twenty finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for eleventh with a score of 15-under.
- Yu has an average of 0.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.170 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has averaged 0.952 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.615
|0.615
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.310
|-0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|140
|-0.145
|0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|0.013
|0.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.794
|0.952
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.615 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.2 yards ranked 38th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu sported a 0.310 mark that ranked 42nd on TOUR. He ranked 15th with a 70.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yu delivered a 0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.34, and he ranked 13th by breaking par 24.66% of the time.
- Yu has earned 645 FedExCup Regular Season points (66th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
