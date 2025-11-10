PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
43M AGO

Kevin Yu betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 06, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 06, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Kevin Yu finished tied for third at 17-under in 2023 but missed the cut last year at this event. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set on improving upon his 2024 performance at the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Yu at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Yu's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC76-67+1
    2023T364-66-67-70-17

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Yu's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Yu's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for third at 17-under.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Yu's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1567-69-63-72-13--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2069-68-73-66-8--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1167-71-68-67-15--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3271-67-69-69-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-71E--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-66-4--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC79-66+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT3467-67-69-73-418
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2165-68-73-65-1338.25

    Yu's recent performances

    • Yu has three top-twenty finishes over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for eleventh with a score of 15-under.
    • Yu has an average of 0.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.170 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Yu has averaged 0.952 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee50.6150.615
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.310-0.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140-0.1450.141
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting1000.0130.366
    Average Strokes Gained: Total220.7940.952

    Yu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.615 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.2 yards ranked 38th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu sported a 0.310 mark that ranked 42nd on TOUR. He ranked 15th with a 70.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Yu delivered a 0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.34, and he ranked 13th by breaking par 24.66% of the time.
    • Yu has earned 645 FedExCup Regular Season points (66th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

