PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Adam Svensson finished tied for 22nd at seven-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Svensson's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T2268-68-68-73-7

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of seven-under.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Svensson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2168-68-64-70-18--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5670-70-68-71-5--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-76E--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC71-77+4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1460-75-68-65-1652.000
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC72-73+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4469-68-70-69-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-70-4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--

    Svensson's recent performances

    • Svensson has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 16-under.
    • Svensson has an average of -0.380 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.011 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has averaged -0.608 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.235-0.380
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green580.230-0.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green240.2740.277
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting171-0.559-0.494
    Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.289-0.608

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.235 (144th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.0 yards ranked 153rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sported a 0.230 mark that ranked 58th on TOUR. He ranked 29th with a 69.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Svensson delivered a -0.559 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 171st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 165th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.68, and he ranked 146th by breaking par 20.74% of the time.
    • Svensson's overall Strokes Gained: Total of -0.289 ranked 143rd on TOUR this season. He earned 158 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 162nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Butterfield Bermuda prop bets: Seeking ball-strikers to handle gusty conditions at Port Royal

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Odds Outlook: Hoey looks to continue trend of international winners in Bermuda

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Power Rankings: Echavarria looking for more island success at Butterfield Bermuda

    Presented by

    PACIFIC LIFE
    Power Rankings
    Official

    World Wide Technology Championship

    1

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -29
    R4
    -9

    -29

    1

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -29
    R4
    -9

    T2

    Chad Ramey
    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -7

    -27

    T2

    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Sami Valimaki
    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -8

    -27

    T2

    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Garrick Higgo
    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -4

    -26

    T4

    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Trevor Cone
    USA
    T. Cone
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -6

    -26

    T4

    USA
    T. Cone
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -8

    -25

    T6

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -8
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW