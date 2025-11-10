Adam Svensson betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.235 (144th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.0 yards ranked 153rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sported a 0.230 mark that ranked 58th on TOUR. He ranked 29th with a 69.78% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Svensson delivered a -0.559 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 171st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 165th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.68, and he ranked 146th by breaking par 20.74% of the time.