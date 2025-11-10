Adam Svensson betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Adam Svensson finished tied for 22nd at seven-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Svensson's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T22
|68-68-68-73
|-7
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of seven-under.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T21
|68-68-64-70
|-18
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T56
|70-70-68-71
|-5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T14
|60-75-68-65
|-16
|52.000
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|69-68-70-69
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 16-under.
- Svensson has an average of -0.380 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.011 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged -0.608 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.235
|-0.380
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.230
|-0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|24
|0.274
|0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|171
|-0.559
|-0.494
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.289
|-0.608
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.235 (144th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.0 yards ranked 153rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sported a 0.230 mark that ranked 58th on TOUR. He ranked 29th with a 69.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson delivered a -0.559 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 171st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 165th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.68, and he ranked 146th by breaking par 20.74% of the time.
- Svensson's overall Strokes Gained: Total of -0.289 ranked 143rd on TOUR this season. He earned 158 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 162nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
