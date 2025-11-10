Kenny Leseur betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Kenny Leseur returns to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set to tee off at Port Royal Golf Course from Nov. 13-16, 2025. Leseur looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this tournament where he missed the cut.
Leseur's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2020
|MC
|77-75
|+10
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Leseur's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2020, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Leseur's recent performances
- Leseur has no recorded finishes in his last ten appearances.
Leseur's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Leseur's advanced stats and rankings
- No YTD stats are available for Leseur for the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Leseur as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.